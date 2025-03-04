Unlock Your Maker Potential: Crafting with the Genmitsu Cubiko CNC

Cubiko is LIVE on Kickstarter! Back the project now and secure your early-bird discount!

Imagine having a CNC machine that fits on your desk but has the power to create professional-quality projects. That’s the reality with the Cubiko CNC. Whether it’s wood, metal, or even PCBs, the right tool can open up endless possibilities. That’s why we’re excited to introduce Cubiko, a compact yet powerful all-in-one CNC machine designed for precision, versatility, and ease of use — perfect for any makerspace or home workshop.

Get ready to see how Cubiko can transform your creative workflow.

Project 1: Crafting an Aluminum Bookmark with Precision Engraving

We designed the bookmark using vector graphics, which are ideal for CNC because they stay sharp at any size. Cubiko’s Auto Z-Probing and Height Map Auto-Leveling then automatically set the perfect cutting depth, which was incredible to watch. The 10,000 RPM spindle then smoothly cut the design into the aluminum, creating flawlessly crisp details. After a quick polish, the bookmark had a beautiful, professional finish.

Watch the Engraving Process in Action!

Setting reference:

Material: Aluminum Sheet (2mm thick)

Tool: 2mm Single-Flute End Mill

Settings: 100mm/min feed rate, 10,000 RPM

Depth Per Pass: 0.1mm

Total Time: ~4 hours

Why This Matters for Makers

Whether you’re designing custom keychains, nameplates, or artistic engravings, Cubiko lets you work with soft metals like aluminum and copper, opening the door to personalized gifts and small-batch production.

Project 2: Creating an Interactive Wooden Maze Puzzle

The maze design began with a simple CAD/CAM program where we sketched a complex, interlocking puzzle. Cubiko’s powerful NEMA 17 stepper motors then brought the design to life, their smooth movements ensuring razor-sharp edges and perfectly clean cuts. The final touch was adding a small metal ball, transforming the wood into a fun, interactive game. Holding the finished maze was a tactile experience; the smooth wood felt great, and the ‘clink’ of the ball echoed the precision of the machining.

See the Maze Puzzle Being Carved!

Setting reference:

Material: Hardwood Board

Tool: 3.175mm Single-Flute End Mill

Settings: 360mm/min feed rate, 10,000 RPM

Depth Per Pass: 0.1mm

Total Time: ~2 hours

Why This Matters for Makers

From custom board games to intricate wooden art, Cubiko makes it easy to turn your designs into reality. No need for massive CNC machines — just a compact desktop unit with pro-level precision.

Beyond Wood & Metal: A CNC Machine That Does It All

PCB Milling — Craft precise custom circuit boards. With Auto-Leveling & Z-Probing, Cubiko ensures consistent trace depths for reliable circuit creation.

Laser Engraving — Upgrade with an optional 5.5W laser module to etch stunning designs on wood, leather, acrylic, and even glass.

Precision Drawing & Polishing — Whether it’s sketching intricate designs or restoring scratched surfaces, Cubiko’s multi-tool functionality makes it an all-in-one creative powerhouse.

Join the CNC Revolution — Back Cubiko on Kickstarter!

Whether you’re a hobbyist, small business owner, or creative maker, Cubiko is your gateway to high-quality CNC crafting. It’s the most versatile CNC machine with no assembly required, smart app control, and powerful performance.

Grab Your Early-Bird Deal on Kickstarter!

Limited spots available — back now to bring your ideas to life!