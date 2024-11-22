Creating and Maintaining a Classroom Maker Space With Kristin Berbawy

Creating and Maintaining a Classroom Maker Space With Kristin Berbawy

By Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman builds and writes about fun things, and has a healthy obsession with chai.

“Students are way more teachable than adults sometimes.” – Kristin Berbawy

Makerspaces are a hot topic in Education, but aren’t as straightforward as they seem. Learn from Kristin Berbawy’s 10+ years of experience designing and maintaining them in both schools and libraries. Discover how she has grown community excitement, increased the numbers of females and minorities in her classes, created a culture of cooperation, and leveraged industry partnerships to drive relevancy.

Maker Faire’s biggest fan, she and her students have participated in the festival since 2013. In this talk, she covers how to set up and maintain a makerspace classroom, how to get funding, get trained on tools, and much more. 

Kristin Berbawy is a Bay Area public high school engineering teacher who has designed makerspaces for schools and libraries. She has combined federal and state funding with revenue streams from her non-profit, Berbawy Makers, to build a classroom that empowers young people to pursue their passions.

Each year she produces a Showcase that exhibits her students’ creations, sustaining enthusiasm for the program with the parents and school community while validating student effort. She employs systems of peer training that enable young people to create cooperatively, enabling them to build everything from an AR sand table to a hotdog torture derby that cooks dogs as they race.

FEEDBACK