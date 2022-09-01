Maker Camp Recap: Pakistan Science Club

As our summer Maker Camp programs wrap up for 2022, The Maker Camp team wants to highlight some of the amazing programs hosted by Campsites. Today, we’re celebrating Pakistan Science Club (PSC) in Karachi, Pakistan. Here are some thoughts from Sana Mehmood, Manager & Science Communicator for PSC.

Pakistan Science Club has been organizing Maker Camps for young makers and science enthusiasts during summer vacations since 2009 to help them explore nature in an adventurous way. It has always been an amazing opportunity for kids and teens to acquire 21st-century skills for exploring the logic behind various scientific phenomena that they have been taught in schools. Participants got to understand and experience everything from renewable energy to robotics.

Our Maker Camps were held at multiple locations in Karachi and online throughout the country during the COVID19 pandemic. Thousands of kids have participated in them. This year, team PSC also organized an in-person summer camp at the National Skills University in the capital of Islamabad during July where kids ages 8-14 explored Renewable Energy, Optics, and Aerodynamics in the most profound way.

There was also a Maker Family Challenge on the last day where children got teamed up with their parents/guardians to make a 15 second machine. It was not only a fun learning and engaging experience for kids but adults also enjoyed it, showing their creativity and problem-solving skills while understanding the importance of STEM and its daily life applications.