3.14 Tasty Projects to Celebrate Pi Day 2025

It’s Pi Day again! We can’t wait to celebrate with amazing pi projects. How are you supposed to celebrate Pi Day, you wonder? Well, we heard you wondering and asked our AI-enabled search tool, Ask Make, to find out. Here’s what it said:

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) to commemorate the mathematical constant π (pi). On this day, people often engage in activities related to math and science, and it has also become a fun day to celebrate the Raspberry Pi, a credit card-sized computer that has gained popularity among tech enthusiasts. The Raspberry Pi is known for its affordability and versatility, offering a platform for various projects such as general computing, web browsing, and experimentation. It has garnered a strong following due to its low cost and practical utility for both hobbyists and educators. Additionally, to coincide with Pi Day, companies may offer special deals and products related to the Raspberry Pi. For example, Maker Shed celebrates Pi Day by offering discounts on Raspberry Pi kits and creating bundles to help people get started with Raspberry Pi projects. The day serves as a reminder of the importance of math and science while also showcasing the innovation and creativity that can stem from such disciplines, especially in the realm of technology and computing.

Can’t argue with that! On that note, here is a π amount of excellent projects to celebrate the glory of Pi Day.

1 – LongHive: Build a LoRaWAN-enabled Remote Beehive Monitor

Bees make honey. They also pollinate tons of flowers and crops, and our selection in the produce department would plummet without them. But honey is delicious, and for that reason alone, it’s worth doing what you can to look after your bees. This Raspberry Pi-powered system monitors hive health. And the dataset in their example is 3.41 GB – coincidence?

2 – Build a GIF-Powered Magic 8-Ball

What’s round, nostalgic, and makes a great gift idea? Probably lots of things. But one of them is a Magic 8-Ball, and this one uses a Pi A+ to bump things up a touch and add some silly animated action.

3 – Apple Pie, Three Ways

It’s three projects in one! Single-board-computers and microcontrollers aren’t the only way to observe the most famous math-based holiday on the calendar. Make three delicious pies for morning, noon, and night. Eating pie all day is the right way to celebrate Pi Day (or birthdays, end-of-the-year sales events, Wednesdays, etc.)

0.14 – Bright Lights, Big TV – DIY Ambient Lights

We hope you take some time and enjoy a pi project in one form or another today. Either the whole thing, or whatever fraction you choose.