Arduino Day 2023 Is Coming This Weekend

The folks at Arduino have decided to shake things up a bit this year by moving Arduino Day to March 25th and doing an in person event! There will be both virtual sessions and a bunch of in-person events, the main one being at mHub Chicago with tours and talks.

The crew at Arduino is hoping even more people will organize events locally. There are already almost 200 events scheduled, but you can apply to host your own on their site.

As for the stream, there’s a whole schedule available already, including opening and closing statements from Massimo Banzi from mHub Chicago. Our very own David Groom will be attending and bringing us more stories from the event.

