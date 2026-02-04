Book Review: Make it Yourself, by NODE

Every once in a while someone comes along and creates something that should have already existed, but no one else realized it. Hacker/curator Node put together this incredible PDF encyclopedia of 1,000+ maker projects in late 2024. Each piece is rendered in beautifully minimalist linework, equalizing the presentation of builds from hundreds of creators. Although an all-encompassing tome would be impossible, the range is exceptional, covering everything from electronics to furniture to fashion.

Though it’d be at home on a coffee table, it’s an e-book for a reason — each image is a link to the project’s site, so you can learn to build all 1,000+ projects yourself. Maybe it’s the implied simplicity that gives the reader a strong sense of I-want-to-make-that, but I’ve found it a good tool for ramping up my motivation.

Minimalist clock art from Make it Yourself by NODE.

I wouldn’t be surprised by a premium charge to cover the effort behind it, yet for reasons I don’t understand (but still appreciate), it’s free.