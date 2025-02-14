Dive into Digital Fabrication at our LIVE Make: Magazine Volume 92 Launch Party!

In Make: Volume 92, we dive deep to explore the coolest high-tech digital fabrication tools for your workshop, from laser cutters to 3D printers to CNC machines! Plus, over 23 projects, including a DIY handheld CNC router that automatically helps you cut the right path! Our member-exclusive Launch Party takes place on Thursday, February 20th, at 7pm Eastern, and you can register right now!

Webinar registration for the interactive webinar is exclusively for premium subscribers of Make:, though it will be rebroadcast to YouTube for all to enjoy. Don’t miss out on your chance to chat with our expert panel, including:

Erin Winick Anthony

Brigitte Kock

Matt Stultz

Cameron Chaney

As well as myself, David Groom, and our editorial team!

Missed the last issue’s launch party? Great news: you can watch it below while you wait for Thursday!