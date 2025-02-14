Dive into Digital Fabrication at our LIVE Make: Magazine Volume 92 Launch Party!

Dive into Digital Fabrication at our LIVE Make: Magazine Volume 92 Launch Party!

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social or these other places.

View more articles by David Groom

In Make: Volume 92, we dive deep to explore the coolest high-tech digital fabrication tools for your workshop, from laser cutters to 3D printers to CNC machines! Plus, over 23 projects, including a DIY handheld CNC router that automatically helps you cut the right path! Our member-exclusive Launch Party takes place on Thursday, February 20th, at 7pm Eastern, and you can register right now!

Webinar registration for the interactive webinar is exclusively for premium subscribers of Make:, though it will be rebroadcast to YouTube for all to enjoy. Don’t miss out on your chance to chat with our expert panel, including:

  • Erin Winick Anthony
  • Brigitte Kock
  • Matt Stultz
  • Cameron Chaney

As well as myself, David Groom, and our editorial team!

Missed the last issue’s launch party? Great news: you can watch it below while you wait for Thursday!

YouTube player

What will the next generation of Make: look like? We’re inviting you to shape the future by investing in Make:. By becoming an investor, you help decide what’s next. The future of Make: is in your hands. Learn More.

