Dorothy Jones-Davis Moves to KID Museum

Dorothy Jones-Davis has been Executive Director of Nation of Makers for six years. She recently announced that she is leaving to join the KID Museum in Bethesda Maryland as Chief Impact Officer. In this episode, we talk about how Nation of Makers got started, some of its accomplishments and where it might go. I also asked Dorothy how working in this role has changed her as a person as well as in her career.

“I think that there just is a greater awareness of the movement. I do think that there is a level of appreciation and I think some of that actually came out of Covid.”

We recorded this podcast last Friday, November 18th.

