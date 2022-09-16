Imagine living in a world where a simple and safe flying motorcycle is parked in your garage. Airwolf lifts you from the ground into the air. You float above the ground as you prepare for a thrilling ride. You turn the throttle and take off into the sky. The acceleration is so fast that you feel like you are in a science fiction movie. In just 3 seconds you fly across the terrain at a speed of 100 km/h. After fully charged 20 minutes you fly home. When you are close to your home, you apply the brake and hover above the ground. You can use the GPS-guided autonomous landing, but you prefer the manual version because it feels more real and organic. So when driving the vehicle to the ground, you use the “down” stick and land safely.

Team of 8 people working on the development of an eVTOL hoverbike. The goal is to create a flying motorcycle that provides an exciting flying experience while being as simple and easy as riding a motorcycle. The Airwolf uses electronic turbines instead of conventional large-diameter open propellers. Right now we are working on the third version of the 1:3 scale model, which will be a carbon fiber monocoque and will be the first to visually resemble true scale and the first of our 1:3 scale models to handle forward flight.