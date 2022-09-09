Get Ready For Robots At Maker Faire Orange County 2022

- Like
There’s more to Orange County than the beach. Hidden among the palm trees and sleepy communities of the California coast between San Diego and Los Angeles, makers have been busy building wild projects, creating fanciful costumes, and fighting fantastic robots. This coming weekend on September 10th, they’ll be out in force at Costa Mesa’s OC Fair & Event Center hangars to showcase their work, network, and mingle with other curious and creative folk after a seven year hiatus.
Originally started on the UC Irvine Arts Plaza in 2012, the event moved to UC Irvine’s Beall Center for Art + Technology and Blackstone LaunchPad in 2015 before a several year hiatus lengthened by the pandemic. Ina region known for research and innovation, university and student projects are unsurprisingly still a part of the event, but its new producers hope that the off campus venue will be more representative of the local maker community than ever. Read on to learn more about some of the 80+ maker exhibits, collectives, and entrepreneurs that will gather Saturday to celebrate how they keep learning and stick around to see which robot prevails in combat!
Combat Robotics = Action
For the first time, Maker Faire OC are having a full FIRST Robotics Arena with 11 Teams participating. While many FIRST robotics competitors show off their robots at Masker Faire’s around the world, only a few events feature the full competition experience–the skills, might and dexterity of these robots in action and in competition with each other is not to be missed. This year’s game is impressive. These are 150lb robots that run around picking up balls, and shooting them into baskets, and then finishing each period with a climbing challenge. Check out some of the teams and robots that will be on hand.
Joel Telling - 3D Printing Nerd
Husband, Father, Believer, Maker, Host, Content Producer, Exceptional Giver of High Fives We are extremely excited to announce that the 3D Printing Nerd himself, Joel Telling, will be joining us at Maker Faire OC 2022!
3D Printing Professor
3D Printing Professor makes educational and technology review videos about 3d printing and tech. Award winning 3D designer, blogger, YouTuber and author.
Reflo Air
REFLO Air is a stylish, portable reflow machine that lets creators and makers easily, quickly, and professionally prototype circuits. Use it for your IoT device, wearable, small robot, or whatever project you’re working on. Takayuki Saito is a mechanical engineer.
Polystruder
25 percent of recyclable 3D printing filament is wasted annually worldwide. Around 90 percent of it goes to landfill. That is equivelant of 225M USD loss each year. Polystruder is a desktop filament extrusion system for producing 3d printing filament for 3d printers. Ali Torun adn Pinar Aytuna are 3D printing experts.
More Makers
Petoi is the maker of futuristic bionic robot pets for adults and kids. Petoi robot dogs and cats are open source, high-performance, remote/app controlled, and highly programmable. Petoi robot cat Nybble was on the cover of Make Magazine in 2019.
SuperPiano is a visual musical instrument that renders piano, guitar, and vocals into visible light by Kevin Katz.
This is a pipe organ, built entirely out of paper and cardboard. The organ has a range of 32 notes, with an internal valve box and wind-chest made out of cardboard. From boxes, tape, and skewers, turned into a fully functional, playable instrument. Ethan Zhuo
Come and check out art work made by Shushan Aleksanyan! Shushan is a self-taught paper artist and art enthusiast who creates wall décor. She’ll be showcasing artwork made using a technique known as quilling. It involves the use of strips of paper that are rolled, shaped and glued together to create wall art.
All work and no light painting makes Richard a dull boy. Light painting is a photographic technique in which exposures are made by moving a light source while taking a long exposure photograph. The Light Painting Stick uses an array of densely packed RGB LEDs to produce vibrant and realistic images.
Alpenglow Industries Let us brighten your day – whether it’s with a stupid funny desk toy, a handy breadboarding or PCB layout tool, or a quick soldering kit, we’ve got just the breath of fresh air you need. We’re a woman-owned business that supports other women and marginalized folks in tech.
Archytas Automation is transforming the automation industry for small and medium businesses so they can do far more for far less. We are building our 3D printed robot in micro factories located near our customers.