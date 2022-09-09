Get Ready For Robots At Maker Faire Orange County 2022

For the first time, Maker Faire OC are having a full FIRST Robotics Arena with 11 Teams participating. While many FIRST robotics competitors show off their robots at Masker Faire’s around the world, only a few events feature the full competition experience–the skills, might and dexterity of these robots in action and in competition with each other is not to be missed. This year’s game is impressive. These are 150lb robots that run around picking up balls, and shooting them into baskets, and then finishing each period with a climbing challenge. Check out some of the teams and robots that will be on hand.