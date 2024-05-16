Get Retro with our LIVE Make: Magazine Volume 89 Launch Party!

Maker News
Get Retro with our LIVE Make: Magazine Volume 89 Launch Party!

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social and to a far lesser extent on Twitter at @IShJR.

View more articles by David Groom

In Make: Volume 89, we look back at our technological past to see what fresh fun we can uncover! From handheld console hacking to giving old PCs state-of-the-art superpowers, we find new delight in old gear. As we do with each new issue, we’ll be holding a member-exclusive Launch Party on Thursday, May 23rd, at 7pm Easterm, which you can register for right now!

Webinar registration for this event is exclusively for premium subscribers of Make:, but it will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss out on your chance to chat with our expert panel and editorial team, as well a join us for the virtual after-party!

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social and to a far lesser extent on Twitter at @IShJR.

View more articles by David Groom

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Make:
Join Make: Community Today

From the Shed: New Arrivals

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

$24.95
Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

$64.95
Maker's Notebook - Hardcover 3rd Edition

Maker's Notebook - Hardcover 3rd Edition

$19.99
Transistor Cat Kit

Transistor Cat Kit

$12.95

Ready to dive into the realm of hands-on innovation? This collection serves as your passport to an exhilarating journey of cutting-edge tinkering and technological marvels, encompassing 15 indispensable books tailored for budding creators.

Pay What You Want
Maker Faire Bay Area 2023 - Mare Island, CA

Escape to an island of imagination + innovation as Maker Faire Bay Area returns for its 15th iteration!

Buy Tickets today! SAVE 15% and lock-in your preferred date(s).

Save 15% now!
FEEDBACK