Good News, Make: Vol. 91 with 2025 Boards Guide Is Out Now

The latest issue of Make: with our special boards guide just hit newsstands! Pore over boards, and learn which has the best brain for your classroom, wearable, or LED project. Discover what secrets hide in your batteries, and build an IOT thermostat with our Oxocard Connect Kit.

Get lost in your workbench building your own companion robot with a Raspberry Pi 5, and then give it a voice using AI and a large language model running locally. No internet required! Or keep it simple and build a friendly bot with a micro:bit and a few servos. Plus, read about the latest fabricated friends from some of our favorite bot builders.

We also dive deep in an overview of the new dev boards, including offerings from Adafruit, Seeed, Sparkfun, Pimoroni, and more, that use Raspberry Pi’s second-gen, double dual-core RP2350 chip. And get started with new Arduino libraries and example projects for cheap ESP32+LCD boards.

Special Bonus — Make: Guide to Boards 2025

You know Raspberry Pi and Arduino, but the waters run deep for microcontrollers and single board computers. From onboard screens, to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, to AI capabilities, we show you 77 new boards that have exactly what you’re looking for to power your next project.

Plus, 38+ projects:

Embed tiny mirrors and mesh into your 3D prints to create sparkling fabrics

Five more ways to hack your toothbrush

Build an autotune kazoo

Make a battery using your favorite sports drink

Laser cut a creative ski chalet birdhouse for your feathered friends

Use an Arduino for professional looking DMX lighting

Make a walk-in camera obscura to project the outside world inside (and upside down)

Expose spy tech with the budget K18 Bug Detector

And much more!

Check out Make: Volume 91 now, and subscribe to get the latest issues before the stores.