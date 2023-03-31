Hands on with the Redgrass R9 Desk Lamp for Creative People

It’s a lamp. How special can it be? That’s what I was thinking when I accepted an offer to try out the Redgrass R9 Desk Lamp. Despite not being a particular fan of the concept of “unboxing” — or even the word — from the instant it arrived, I knew that I was in for something special: even the packaging conveyed the thought and care that its designers had put into every part of the experience. Setup was easy — just unfold the arm, plug in the power connector, and use the mounting mechanism to attach it to your work surface.

One button turns it on, and — wow! I have numerous OttLites and other work lamps that I use to light my workspace, but the R9’s coverage and color is incredible. The nimble, strong, flexible arm allows light to be positioned anywhere, and the rotatable LED strips allow you to focus with precision and eliminate any potential glare. It’s a big unit, but pivots out of the way easily when not in use. I’ve been using it for all of my detail work and social media posts for the past few weeks, and I’ve just been astonished with the results. I can’t believe how much of a difference it makes, and how amazing everything looks under its light, without any effort, positioning or tweaking — it’s just perfect every time.

The Redgrass R9 Desk Lamp for Creative People is crowdfunding on Kickstarter now at a discounted price of CHF 199 (about $218) plus shipping. Given that this is a crowdfunding campaign, we’re obligated to remind you that Kickstarter is not a shop, and there’s no guarantee that products you back will be delivered. That said, the R9 just won the prestigious Red Dot Design Best of the Best Award, which is a pretty strong endorsement from a respected organization. If you’re someone who does a lot of detail work with electronics, miniatures, or staging products for social media or your side hustle business, give this lamp a look — it’s significantly transformed my work and play, all without ever getting in the way!