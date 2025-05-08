Hang Out with Humanoid Heads and Four-Legged Friends at our LIVE Make: Magazine Volume 93 Launch Party!

In Make: Volume 93, we explore the world of humanoid robots! We show you how to use AI and open source to build ‘bots from humanoid heads to four-legged friends. Plus, 17 projects, including a robot arm drawbot. Our member-exclusive Launch Party takes place on Thursday, May 15th, at 7pm Eastern, and you can register right now!

Webinar registration for the interactive webinar is exclusively for premium subscribers of Make:, though it will be rebroadcast to YouTube for all to enjoy. Don’t miss out on your chance to chat with our expert panel, including:

Michael Brady

Nathan Kau

Terra Gilbert

lee wilkins

As well as myself, David Groom, and our editorial team!

Missed the last issue’s launch party? Great news: you can watch it below while you wait for Thursday!