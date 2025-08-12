Journey to Fantastic Realms in our LIVE Make: Magazine Volume 94 Launch Party!

In Make: Volume 94, we explore the fantastic realms of prop making and special effects! From Blade Runner Blimps to Wizard of Oz whirlwinds, we reveal movie model-making methods, divulge droid design data, and even turn trash into tabletop gaming treasure! Plus, over a dozen and a half projects, including how to create your own personal LED light show! Register now for a chance to chat with our expert panel!
Panelists include:
- Kayte Sabicer – model maker and artist who has worked with New Deal Studios.
- Jose Velazquez – creative engineer who’s collaborated with Disney.
- Jesse Velez – designer, fabricator, and co-founder of Raptor House FX.
- Camdan Mead – integrated design engineering student.
Update: Missed the party? Watch the recording on YouTube!
