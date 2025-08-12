Journey to Fantastic Realms in our LIVE Make: Magazine Volume 94 Launch Party!

Maker News
By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social or these other places.

View more articles by David Groom

In Make: Volume 94, we explore the fantastic realms of prop making and special effects! From Blade Runner Blimps to Wizard of Oz whirlwinds, we reveal movie model-making methods, divulge droid design data, and even turn trash into tabletop gaming treasure! Plus, over a dozen and a half projects, including how to create your own personal LED light show! Register now for a chance to chat with our expert panel!

Panelists include:

  • Kayte Sabicer – model maker and artist who has worked with New Deal Studios.
  • Jose Velazquez – creative engineer who’s collaborated with Disney.
  • Jesse Velez – designer, fabricator, and co-founder of Raptor House FX.
  • Camdan Mead – integrated design engineering student.

Update: Missed the party? Watch the recording on YouTube!

YouTube player
Tagged

