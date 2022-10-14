Live: Maker Faire Lille 2022

Welcome to the Maker Faire Lille live blog! We will be taking pictures of cool things all weekend during this event, and uploading pictures and videos here on this blog post. Refresh this page frequently and we will put new stuff at the top! I you haven’t be following along, you’ll want to scroll down to the bottom to read from the beginning.

Surface[X) by Coudamy is created by a KUKA robot arm that gently nudges CNC’d metal into elaborate geometric shapes… – David

The TinyVroum micro-caravan – it’s bigger on the inside! – David

Tiny homes are very big at this Maker Faire! – David

Found a 100% organic Makey in the wild! – David

We’ve been playing Maker Faire Bingo here in Lille and I just got the droids I needed to beat Caleb! – David

With 3d printers and CNC machines becoming fairly ubiquitous, the ability to realize one’s ideas physically is almost trivial these days. But wall murals are still mostly hand-painted by artists – or at least they were, until SIID debuted their eco-friendly wallPen mural-painting machine! – David

I love these hands-on cardboard things. People were cutting out shapes and using these really neat little clips to hold multiple sheets together. By connecting them in certain ways, they created big 3d structures as tall as me! – caleb

Masking tape is usually thought of a disposable – a temporary assistant whose presence is no longer required once the paint dries; but Tapigami transforms this ephemeral adhesive into lasting collaborative art experiences! – David

Caffeine and code are the essential ingredients for most of my making, so it was really exciting to learn about POP Cafe – where you can grab an espresso to catch a buzz and a micro:bit to scratch your coding itch! – David

Had a chance to get to get to nose Benjamin Cabe in person and see how his IoT nodes/noses can be used with Azure Digital Twins to gather sensor data (aka smells) over a wide area! – David

There’s an artist here doing a full mural! I’m curious to see how it will turn out. As David pointed out, Makey, the Maker Faire Robot is a bit slimmer here in France than they are in the states! – Caleb

This little device, called Koriko, is a sleep alarm! it uses red/blue light to help you settle into sleep and come back out and it has a gentle little vibration as well.

Folks have to keep cycling to play this anime on the screen!

We have arrived at the first day of Maker Faire Lille! The crowds are just starting to flow through the gates and the energy is palpable. As usual the art and flavor of this faire is stunning. So much variety and interesting things we will be showing you this weekend!