Live: Maker Faire Lille 2022

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Twitter at @IShJR.

View more articles by David Groom

Welcome to the Maker Faire Lille live blog! We will be taking pictures of cool things all weekend during this event, and uploading pictures and videos here on this blog post. Refresh this page frequently and we will put new stuff at the top! I you haven’t be following along, you’ll want to scroll down to the bottom to read from the beginning.

Surface[X) by Coudamy is created by a KUKA robot arm that gently nudges CNC’d metal into elaborate geometric shapes… – David

The TinyVroum micro-caravan – it’s bigger on the inside! – David

Tiny homes are very big at this Maker Faire! – David

Found a 100% organic Makey in the wild! – David

We’ve been playing Maker Faire Bingo here in Lille and I just got the droids I needed to beat Caleb! – David

With 3d printers and CNC machines becoming fairly ubiquitous, the ability to realize one’s ideas physically is almost trivial these days. But wall murals are still mostly hand-painted by artists – or at least they were, until SIID debuted their eco-friendly wallPen mural-painting machine! – David

I love these hands-on cardboard things. People were cutting out shapes and using these really neat little clips to hold multiple sheets together. By connecting them in certain ways, they created big 3d structures as tall as me! – caleb

Masking tape is usually thought of a disposable – a temporary assistant whose presence is no longer required once the paint dries; but Tapigami transforms this ephemeral adhesive into lasting collaborative art experiences! – David

Caffeine and code are the essential ingredients for most of my making, so it was really exciting to learn about POP Cafe – where you can grab an espresso to catch a buzz and a micro:bit to scratch your coding itch! – David

Had a chance to get to get to nose Benjamin Cabe in person and see how his IoT nodes/noses can be used with Azure Digital Twins to gather sensor data (aka smells) over a wide area! – David

There’s an artist here doing a full mural! I’m curious to see how it will turn out. As David pointed out, Makey, the Maker Faire Robot is a bit slimmer here in France than they are in the states! – Caleb

This little device, called Koriko, is a sleep alarm! it uses red/blue light to help you settle into sleep and come back out and it has a gentle little vibration as well.

Folks have to keep cycling to play this anime on the screen!

We have arrived at the first day of Maker Faire Lille! The crowds are just starting to flow through the gates and the energy is palpable. As usual the art and flavor of this faire is stunning. So much variety and interesting things we will be showing you this weekend!

