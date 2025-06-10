INSTAGRAM I FACEBOOK I WEBSITE I YOUTUBE
Ten years ago, Maker Faire Cairo lit a spark in the heart of downtown—a bold introduction to a region ready to build, hack, craft, and dream. In 2025, that spark became something more: a platform. A two-day celebration that rewired how a maker event could feel, flow, and connect. With a reimagined format, deeply local roots, and global voices on the ground, Maker Faire Cairo’s 10th edition wasn’t just a look back. It was a blueprint for what’s next.
Maker Faire Cairo 2025: 10 Years of Making
In 2025, Maker Faire Cairo marked its 10th edition—celebrating not just a milestone, but a movement. What began in 2015 as a bold experiment in downtown Cairo has grown into a vibrant, evolving platform for creativity, innovation, and community in Egypt and across the MENA region.
Reimagining the Maker’s Role: Not Just Showcasing—Belonging
One of the most meaningful shifts in 2025 was a rethinking of what it means to be a participant. While many large-scale events rely on makers purely as content providers, this edition of Maker Faire Cairo flipped that narrative. Makers were treated not just as exhibitors or content providers, but as community members and co-explorers.
Dedicated time and space—through curated networking sessions, breaks between demos, and open workshops—allowed exhibiting makers to engage with the faire as attendees. They didn’t just present their work; they learned, collaborated, and reconnected. The faire was structured to serve the people who helped shape it, ensuring that their experience was as rich as the one they were helping create.
A Decade of Connecting the Dots
At the heart of this year’s edition is a unifying theme: Dots Connected. More than a slogan, “Dots Connected” is a narrative. It’s about tracing the lines between:
- Past and Future: Honoring Egypt’s long-standing legacy of craftsmanship and scientific exploration while igniting forward-looking innovation.
- Local and Global: Celebrating homegrown makers while building bridges with international creators and diaspora innovators.
- Disciplines and People: Blurring the lines between tech and art, science and story, hands and heart.
Ten Years of Maker Spirit: A Quick Look Back
2015: A Bold Beginning
The first Maker Faire Cairo launched at the Greek Campus with support from the U.S. Embassy and Intel. It drew over 3,000 attendees and featured pioneers like Dale Dougherty and Bassam Jalgha. For many, it was their first encounter with the maker movement—and the start of something bigger.
2016–2019: Scaling Up
The event quickly gained a featured license from Maker Media and welcomed international collaborations, record crowds, and sub-events like the Cosplay Factory. The move to Smart Village reflected its growing reach and ambition—even as it brought new logistical challenges.
2020–2021: Adapting in Crisis
During the pandemic, Maker Faire Cairo embraced a hybrid format—shipping DIY kits, launching virtual platforms, and staying close to its community when it mattered most.
2022–2023: Rebuilding and Reconnecting
These editions focused on refining operations, highlighting local talent, and rethinking what a post-pandemic faire could—and should—be. They set the stage for a more inclusive, community-shaped future.
A New Chapter: Community-Led, Maker-Centered, and Visually Reimagined
As Maker Faire Cairo entered its 10th year, the team behind the event—San3a Tech, long known for its leadership in Egypt’s maker ecosystem—took the opportunity not just to celebrate, but to reframe the experience. Informed by deep community input and reflection, reflection meetings, and community sessions with makers, artists, educators, and longtime attendees. The message was clear: people wanted something more human, more interactive, more reflective of their own journeys.
That evolution showed up not only in programming, but in the faire’s updated identity and digital presence. A refreshed visual language and redesigned website gave this year’s event a more vibrant, mature tone—signaling the transition from startup spirit to seasoned platform. The new site wasn’t just a schedule—it was an invitation to explore, connect, and engage long before attendees stepped on campus.The 2025 edition felt less like an event and more like an ecosystem.
From Zones to Journeys: A New Kind of Faire Experience
One of the biggest shifts this year was in the format. Gone were the traditional themed “zones.” In their place: a persona-based, flow-driven structure that allowed visitors to explore the faire on their own terms.
Whether you came as a tech enthusiast, storyteller, craftsperson, or curious beginner, the event adapted to you—not the other way around. Stations, workshops, demos, and exhibits were scattered throughout the Greek Campus, creating natural connections between disciplines and people.
Whether it’s a young student learning to solder, a grandmother showcasing traditional weaving techniques, or a robotics team collaborating with a street artist—“Dots Connected” captures the spirit of fusion that defines the maker movement in its most human form.
It’s a theme that goes beyond content—it defines the layout, the activities, and the very purpose of the faire: to connect curiosity to community, and imagination to impact.
Workshops: Hands-On, Cross-Disciplinary, People-First
Rather than grouping by discipline, workshops were curated to encourage exploration across themes: tech, art, sustainability, design, and everything in between. Each workshop wasn’t just about learning—it was about making, together. Highlights included:
Tech & Innovation
No-Code AI with XIAO ESP32S3 Sense by Violet Su Can AI be added to almost anything? Yes, and without any coding! In this hands-on workshop, you’ll discover how to easily build your own AI Vision sensor using XIAO ESP32S3 Sense and SenseCraft AI, our no-code platform for training and deploying AI models. With just a few steps, you’ll have your own custom AI Vision sensor up and running.
Exploring Satellite Development & Opportunities in the Space Economy Space isn’t just for astronauts anymore—it’s for innovators, makers, and curious minds like yours. Led by satellite engineer and space educator Abdullah AlSalmani, you’ll explore how the UAE is bridging public and private space sectors, what it takes to launch a space startup, and where future space jobs and ventures are headed.
Sustainability & Upcycling
Sculpting the Future: Creating Art with Bioplastics by Alaa Shahin — What if you could design the materials of the future? In this hands-on workshop, we’ll dive into the fascinating world of bioplastics—eco-friendly materials made from natural, biodegradable sources. You’ll experiment with natural polymers, plant-based reinforcements, and biodegradable composites to create innovative, sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics.
Art & Design
- Wire jewelry with Eman El Banna
- Ice wax candle-making with Amaal Khalil
- Arabic freestyle lettering with Mahmoud Amr
Demos, Stations & Knowledge Hubs: Creativity in Action
Demos became pop-up classrooms where visitors watched—and questioned—the creative process in real time. Whether it was 4D printing, sound design, or pyrography, the format sparked conversation and spontaneous insight.
Stations offered quick, low-pressure entry points for anyone to join in. From custom printing to pop-up books, woodburning to upcycled jewelry—these 15-minute bursts made making feel accessible and fun.
The Knowledge Hub hosted deeper dives. Whether you were learning how to carve Japanese Kumiko patterns or watching a Braille printer come to life, these live builds brought craft and storytelling together.
Conversations That Mattered: Panels & Talks
This year’s panels stepped off the stage and into dialogue. With topics ranging from sustainable design to creative entrepreneurship, these sessions were grounded, timely, and interactive. Standouts included:
- Designing for Experience: How makers shape the way we feel, not just what we use
- The Survival Toolkit: Sustainability and self-reliance in maker practices
- From Craft to Side Hustle: Stories of makers turning passion into purpose
Connecting Cultures: Global Guests, Local Legends
True to its theme, the faire welcomed a vibrant mix of international and local makers.
International guests included:
- Simone Giertz (Sweden) – Inventor, YouTuber, and DIYer
- Saad Chinoy (Singapore) – Open-source maker and accessibility advocate
- Leila Yunis (Colombia/Czech Republic) – architect and designer
- Jay Cousins (Germany/Egypt) – Maker & Circular economy specialist
- Violet Su (Taiwan) – Embedded systems developer
- Abdullah Al Salmani (UAE) – Space technology expert & mechanical engineer
Egyptian featured makers included:
- Dina Amin, Visual storyteller and stop motion artist
- Wael Muhammad, Expert woodworker, especially in the japanese style “Kumiko”
- Asem Kamal, DIYer & content creator
- Sarah Marey, children’s book illustrator
- Yahya Hossafy & Cairo’s Workshop, woodworking community builders
- Eman El Banna, jewelry designer
- Tram Alwan, upcycling artist
More Than a Faire—A Platform for What’s Next
All weekend, “Dots Connected” wasn’t just something you read—it was something you lived. A workshop on AI-powered design ran beside a calligraphy station. Kids moved from learning about 4D printing to watching traditional marquetry. A demo became the start of a new collaboration. The faire wasn’t about categories. It was about conversations, discoveries, and moments that couldn’t have been planned.
Ten years in, Maker Faire Cairo has become more than an event. It’s a living network. A space where makers of all kinds come not just to show what they’ve done, but to imagine what’s next—together. And that’s what this anniversary truly marked: not a look back, but a look forward. A reminder that when you connect enough dots, you start to see the future taking shape.
