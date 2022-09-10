Maker Faire Hannover: Where DIY YouTubers, Cosplayers, and Light Artists Meet

- Like
- Digg
- Del
- Tumblr
- VKontakte
- Flattr
- Buffer
- Love This
- Odnoklassniki
- Meneame
- Blogger
- Amazon
- Yahoo Mail
- Gmail
- AOL
- Newsvine
- HackerNews
- Evernote
- MySpace
- Mail.ru
- Viadeo
- Line
- Comments
- Yummly
- SMS
- Viber
- Telegram
- Subscribe
- Skype
- Facebook Messenger
- Kakao
- LiveJournal
- Yammer
- Edgar
- Fintel
- Mix
- Instapaper
- Copy Link
Maker Faire Hannover, now in its 8th year, has a long tradition of bringing together crazy projects from amazing makers. From elaborate art cars to disco balls that come together during the event for an amazing dance party, the event is synonymous with fun and creativityalongside some seriously technical projects that push the boundaries of innovation.
On September 10th and 11th, DIY YouTubers will meet again at the eighth Maker Faire in the HCC and provide insights into their maker world. A number of cosplayers have also arranged to meet at the festival to present their colourful, elaborately made costumes there. The various light artists have brought luminous exhibits with them, with which they want to enchant the visitors of the Dark Gallery.
Maker Faire – that means touching, trying out, learning from one another and networking: the range of around 1000 exhibiting makers is also diverse in the eighth edition of the Maker Faire.
YouTubers from the DIY/craft genre are guests for the fourth time . The well-known maker Laura Kampf has announced that she will take part in the panel talks on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 12:10 p.m. together with ” HABU ” , Felix Schelhasse , Franks Shed , Jonas Winkler and Karoline Hinz. In addition, the YouTubers Pero Cetkovic aka Der Compressor Screwdriver and Marcel from Bau Boom Bang as well as Ellen Brilhuis-Meijer from Crafts with Ellen will be showing their works and offering hands-on activities.
They are called Babyroods , Karamelori , Anxietea.exe or weeiiird.cos and love to bring fictional characters into reality through their cosplays, presenting their unusual costume ideas and to talk about their role models from anime, manga or video games .
More Makers From the Floor!
This year the Make: team has headed over to Hannover to catch up with makers and producers there. We’ll be reporting back from the floor of the event center with projects that capture attention and news from Germany’s diverse maker community. Stay tuned!
Block after block after block … whether it’s Tetris or Super Plumber – at booth 68 (Make-editors) retro is the order of the day! With the Make GameFrame you can conjure up game software available on the internet onto your own game frame. A joystick, two fire buttons and a speaker complete your gaming experience 🕹️.Would you also like to have one of these at home? Then be sure to stop by the make stand and try your luck at the crossword puzzle! You also have the chance to win a cool fan package in the raffle!