Maker Faire Hannover: Where DIY YouTubers, Cosplayers, and Light Artists Meet

Maker Faire Hannover, now in its 8th year, has a long tradition of bringing together crazy projects from amazing makers. From elaborate art cars to disco balls that come together during the event for an amazing dance party, the event is synonymous with fun and creativityalongside some seriously technical projects that push the boundaries of innovation.

On September 10th and 11th, DIY YouTubers will meet again at the eighth Maker Faire in the HCC and provide insights into their maker world. A number of cosplayers have also arranged to meet at the festival to present their colourful, elaborately made costumes there. The various light artists have brought luminous exhibits with them, with which they want to enchant the visitors of the Dark Gallery.

Maker Faire – that means touching, trying out, learning from one another and networking: the range of around 1000 exhibiting makers is also diverse in the eighth edition of the Maker Faire.