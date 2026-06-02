Back for its 9th year, Maker Faire Long Island is settling in to its new home on the SUNY Stonybrook campus. This year’s event “Maker Faire Long Island is where creativity becomes something visitors can see, touch, build and experience,” said Lisa Rodriguez, Co-Producer of Maker Faire Long Island and Director of Digital Marketing for the Long Island Explorium. “This year brings together new hands-on experiences and popular fan favorites, from Galactic Makers Alley and large-scale fire art to UV printing, paper engineering, chemistry and live performance. It is designed to inspire families, students, makers and the entire Long Island community.”

What To See & Do

Morpho

One of this year’s signature new attractions will be Morpho, making its Maker Faire Long Island debut with next-generation UV printing technology. Designed for makers, artists, designers and DIY creators, Morpho transforms everyday objects into vibrant, customizable creations with professional-level color, texture and detail. Visitors will be able to experience Morpho up close through live UV printing demonstrations, hands-on trials, real printed samples and applications, and a free Maker Faire Edition ID Card printed live on-site and theirs to keep. Morpho can print directly onto materials such as wood, metal, acrylic, leather, glass, 3D prints, stickers, phone cases, mugs, keyboards and more, opening new creative possibilities for 3D printing, laser engraving, crafting, design, stickers and DIY projects.

Brett Wang, Founder and CEO of Morpho, will attend the Faire in person to meet makers, creators and

community members, and to see how visitors imagine using Morpho in their own creative projects. During the presentation, which you can watch live

“Maker Faire has always been a place where creativity, experimentation and hands-on making come

together,” said Brett Wang, Founder and CEO of Morpho. “We are excited to debut Morpho at Maker

Faire Long Island, meet the community face to face and explore how creators can bring everyday objects to life with color, texture and new forms of personalization.”

Adam Foster

Adam Foster has been bringing his flaming creations. Trained in traditional metal crafts, with a love for technology and fire he embraces his limitless imagination. Creating and collaborating on projects ranging from large-scale kinetic fire emitting sculptures, to structural/industrial art, to large LED light sculptures and art cars.

Princesses With Power Tools

Princesses with Powertools will return to inspire girls to see themselves as builders, engineers and creators, showing that creativity, confidence and engineering can go hand in hand.

Kathy Ceceri

Award-winning STEAM (and Make:) author, educator, and maker Kathy Ceceri will demonstrate projects from the updated edition of Paper Inventions! Visitors will be able to see how ordinary paper can become robots, light-up and motorized circuits, pop-up engineering designs, DIY toys, programmable greeting cards, and more.

Award-winning STEAM author, educator and maker Kathy Ceceri will demonstrate projects from the updated edition of Paper Inventions! Visitors can see how ordinary paper can become robots, light-up and motorized circuits, pop-up engineering designs, DIY toys, programmable greeting cards and more, with a family workshop option to make a project from her book to take home.

Techart a.k.a Dumpster Diving Refiner

Spinning straw a.k.a tech waste into gold! @dumpsterdivingrefiner has a system and with some luck and a lot of skill finds the the magic in the trash. Check out their IG for the full story and stop by their table at MFLI to see for yourself the treasures in the trash.

Umisora Taiko Drummers

Umisora Taiko is a mix of talented artists & young musicians infusing old song with modern twists, evolving an ancient art form into something fresh & vibrant. Even better, they make their own taiko drums mixing techniques we’ve learned in Japan & refined ourselves.

The Baker Torpedo Kid Flys Again!

Don’t miss the recreation of the Baker Torpedo Kid, a 1903 electric race car. In 1902, the fastest automobile in the world was electric. At Staten Island, New York, Walter Baker’s Electric Torpedo achieved the miraculous speed of 100 mph. LEARN MORE about this fascination innovation and its return…

Some Extra Innovation…

Nurse Report Notebooks: Created by nurse, makers and mom Felicia DelMarco, these durable, thoughtfully designed tools help nurses stay organized, efficient, and confident throughout demanding shifts. Each layout is structured to streamline patient handoff, track vital information, document medications, labs, and notes, and reduce the risk of missed details. Created with real clinical workflows in mind!

Rebel Legion Echo Base: Established in 2000, Rebel Legion is an international Lucasfilm-recognized Star Wars charity costuming group. Rebel Legion focuses on screen accurate costuming of the heroes of the Star Wars franchise, including popular characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, X-Wing pilots and Jedi. Its members use their love of Star Wars to give back to their local communities and raise money for charity.

DIY Passive Radar: Detecting Meteors and More: Come see a homebrew radar system capable of detecting meteors more than 100km away with less than $100 in parts!

BASF Care Chemicals will bring hands-on chemistry to the Faire with a do-it-yourself lip balm experiment for children. The booth will highlight BASF’s Care Chemicals Division, which makes active ingredients for personal care products at its East Setauket, N.Y. site, and will feature finished product examples and Kids Lab bag giveaways.