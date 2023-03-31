Maker Faire Los Angeles Returns Bigger + Better Than Ever This Saturday

Seville for the People is committed to developing compelling lesson plans that center around jewelry design. Our workshops include imaginative material that encourage creative exploration. Our focus is to ignite creativity, laughter and joy by providing fun and challenging ways to explore jewelry design. With an eye that sees the world through an aperture of optimism and possibility. Handmade and built from a heritage in jewelry design spanning 14 years, our signature Seville for the People jewelry workshops are a colorful and imaginative way to share in the fun of expressing ourselves. We believe that sharing creativity fosters happiness for a better, and brighter community. Our mission is to curate interactive, and inspiring spaces that engage, challenge and entertain using a variety of upcycled material. By reimagining broken and discarded jewelry parts we aim to teach participants to reimagine possibilities, and redefine creativity as a utility for self improvement.