Maker Faire Philly Busts Myths And More This Weekend

10. It’s fun for all ages!

After a several year hiatus, the Greatest Show & Tell on Earth bring makers out of the woodwork to create, inspire and entertain!

9. Art!

A couple artists include Tommy Mintz, who creates interactive algorithmic time lapse generation of viewers and Yemisi Ajayi, an innovative textile artist working within the realm of traditional Yoruba cloth, motifs, and dying.

8. Crafts!

Come by and meet the folks at Tuft the World learn how to tuft a rug and check out Lynette Rodriguez of Light Bird Crafts who makes hand crafted ceramics inspired by nature.

7. The Museum!

Your Philly Maker Faire ticket also allows you to wander beyond the makers to experience the wonders of the Independence Seaport Museum including the Seaport Boat Shop and the powerful Tides of Freedom exhibit which explores the concept of freedom through the lens of the African experience.

6. Technology!

Check out the First Desktop 3D Hologram Printer by LitiHolo, the South Jersey Combot Robotics, and the Princeton Soccer Robotics team.

5. Make stuff!

Make a light up bracelet to bring home with the Please Touch Museum then head to Blacksmith sponsor Cupola Academy to build a paper circuit.

4. Green Makers!

Epoch Boats is a hardware startup that designs and manufactures hydrofoil electric boats and Baleena is dedicated to reducing microplastic emissions, driving environmental education, and reducing humanity’s collective plastic footprint.

3. Makers!

The best part about coming to the Maker Faire is you get to meet the makers who are just waiting to share what they make with you!



2. Participate in and celebrate human creativity!

Experiences spark the imagination — and can change your life – come and be inspired.

1. Meet MythBuster, Jr., Elijah Horland!

Drop by for maker-mischief fun, MythBuster’s style with MythBuster Jr., Elijah Horland to levitate matter with sound and play with the worst video game controllers ever designed.