I’ve just arrived at Mare Island where we are frantically preparing for an amazing Maker Faire Bay Area 2024, but in just a week I’ll be heading to Italy for Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition! Twenty twenty-four marks the twelfth edition of Maker Faire Rome, which promises to be a spectacular showcase filled with fresh content and exciting creations, hosted in one of the most fitting venues for an event that has made innovation its hallmark. Organised and promoted by the Rome Chamber of Commerce, Maker Faire Rome – the European Edition returns from 25 to 27 October, this time at the Gazometro Ostiense, featuring over 350 exhibition stands and thousands of projects.

This year, the event presents three main thematic areas for visitors to explore: Innovation, Creativity, and Discovery. Across these zones, attendees will have the opportunity to witness and engage with hundreds of projects, spanning from digital manufacturing to the Internet of Things, robotics to artificial intelligence, and from circular economy to agritech. Also on display will be developments in big data, digital manufacturing, healthcare breakthroughs, the metaverse, and augmented reality. In addition, Maker Faire Rome will feature a dedicated “Learn” area, equipped with three stages for talks and performances, alongside 12 classrooms for conferences. These will offer an array of educational activities, workshops, and lessons, packed with fresh, surprising content.

The exhibition will be supported by various institutional partners who share a commitment to promoting sustainable practices and innovations. Their involvement highlights the collaborative efforts in addressing climate change and fostering artistic expression that engages with contemporary environmental issues. This exhibition represents an exciting blend of art and ecological awareness, inviting visitors to reflect on the role of sustainable practices in our society and how art can inspire change and innovation in addressing environmental challenges.

Maker Faire Rome 2024 curator, Alessandro Ranellucci

For the 2024 edition, Maker Faire Rome continues to benefit from the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy through The Italian Trade Office, Agenzia ICE, The USA Embassy to Italy. Thanks to its network of international offices, Agenzia ICE plays a vital role in inviting operators (investors, journalists, bloggers) from various European and overseas countries, enhancing the event’s international presence and business orientation.

Maker Faire Rome is not just an endpoint for the many makers showcasing their projects; it’s a launching pad towards a better future. The 2024 edition features two award ceremonies recognizing and promoting the best projects to ensure visibility and development of the various projects presented for the Maker Faire Contests. These Prizes provide a tangible public acknowledgment of the creativity on display during the event.

Maker Faire Rome is the stage where imagination and creativity become reality, as makers, innovators, and creatives from all over the world showcase projects in electronics, artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual and augmented reality, gaming, music, art, education, and much more. Join us at the Gazometro Ostiense from October 25th to 27th!