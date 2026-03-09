Beyond the Shortcut: How Generative AI is Reshaping Engineering Education

ross satchell - microchip
Gillian Mutti

By Gillian Mutti

Gillian Mutti

Gillian Mutti serves as the Director of Marketing for Make: and also holds the role of Co-Producer for Maker Faire.

At the Maker Faire Bay Area last September, a crucial conversation took place, the Role of Generative AI in Engineering Education; Microchip’s Senior Engineer, Ross Satchell dove into the double-edged sword that is artificial intelligence.

We’ve all seen the headlines: AI coding assistants like GitHub Copilot can write code in seconds, and ChatGPT can explain complex concepts like a personal tutor. Satchell’s talk acknowledged this incredible potential, highlighting how generative AI can accelerate learning and boost productivity like never before.

The presentation was a call for mindful integration. The real challenge, Satchell argues, isn’t learning how to use AI, but learning how to use it responsibly.So, how do we build the engineers of tomorrow?  Satchell suggests by using AI as a collaborative tool, future engineers can enhance their creativity and technical skills while maintaining the ethical rigor the field demands. It’s not about banning the bot; it’s about teaching the next generation to think alongside it.

Watch the full video here.

YouTube player
FEEDBACK