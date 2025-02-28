Demystify Your Creativity With Bam Singhasaneh

By Sam Freeman

Creativity does not necessarily involve traditional artistic skills.

Where does creativity come from, and what should you do when you can’t find it?

Creativity is a skill that anyone can benefit from having in their toolbox. Moreover, creativity is like a muscle that you can strengthen through exercise. Designer/Engineer/Entrepreneur Bam Singhasaneh has spent much more time thinking about creativity than the average person. And in this presentation she discusses what it means to be creative, the factors that affect your ability to think creatively, and ways in which you can foster your creativity.

And she explains why we come up with great ideas in the shower.

Maker Faire Bay Area 2024: Demystifying Creativity – Bam Singhasaneh

As for where she found the creative inspiration for the talk:

It is often the case that the ability to think creatively makes the difference between a good project and a great project. Additionally, the best ideas are almost always results of collaborative effort. Accordingly, I wanted to understand what it means to be creative, and to spread this understanding to people around me, so that together we can come up with bigger and better ideas!

In her talk, she shared a particularly wonderful Mark Twain quote: “There is no such thing as a new idea. It is impossible. We simply take a lot of old ideas and put them into a sort of mental kaleidoscope. We give them a turn and they make new and curious combinations.” It’s a good reminder that you can forgive yourself if an idea doesn’t feel utterly, groundbreakingly unique the first time you sketch it out. Keep iterating, keep rolling it around. The more time you put into it, the more exceptional it will become.

Bam joined more members of CrunchLabs at Maker Faire Bay Area 2024 at the Toy Design panel.

