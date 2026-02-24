Identifying Lost LEGO Sets with LEGO Master Builder, Sam Suksiri

We’ve all been there. You find a bin of LEGO bricks at a flea market or dig out your old collection from the attic. Inside is a peculiar piece—a wing-shaped thing, a printed tile with a faded logo. The question: Where did this come from? At Maker Faire Bay Area 2025, Sam Suksiri—a comedian and former LEGO Master Model Builder—showed attendees that every brick has a story.

From Master Builder to Master Detective

As a former Master Model Builder at LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Suksiri spent years immersed in LEGO’s vast catalog. That experience taught him that while bricks are built to be durable and remixed, they’re also meticulously documented. Identifying a single piece can unlock the memory of a cherished childhood set.

The Challenge of Rarity

The talk explored identifying rare, promotional, and prototype pieces. Suksiri shared stories about bricks never officially released, reminding us that LEGO is more than a toy—it’s a medium for innovation and a snapshot of cultural history.

A Celebration of Rediscovery

Creation doesn’t always start with a new box of parts. Sometimes it starts with a messy bin, a curious mind, and the joy of rebuilding old sets.

Watch the full video here.

