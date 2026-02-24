Identifying Lost LEGO Sets with LEGO Master Builder, Sam Suksiri

Education Maker Faire
Sam Suksiri - Identifying Lost LEGO sets
Gillian Mutti

By Gillian Mutti

Gillian Mutti

About Gillian Mutti serves as the Director of Marketing for Make: and also holds the role of Co-Producer for Maker Faire.

View more articles by Gillian Mutti

We’ve all been there. You find a bin of LEGO bricks at a flea market or dig out your old collection from the attic. Inside is a peculiar piece—a wing-shaped thing, a printed tile with a faded logo. The question: Where did this come from? At Maker Faire Bay Area 2025, Sam Suksiri—a comedian and former LEGO Master Model Builder—showed attendees that every brick has a story.

From Master Builder to Master Detective

As a former Master Model Builder at LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Suksiri spent years immersed in LEGO’s vast catalog. That experience taught him that while bricks are built to be durable and remixed, they’re also meticulously documented. Identifying a single piece can unlock the memory of a cherished childhood set.

The Challenge of Rarity

The talk explored identifying rare, promotional, and prototype pieces. Suksiri shared stories about bricks never officially released, reminding us that LEGO is more than a toy—it’s a medium for innovation and a snapshot of cultural history.

A Celebration of Rediscovery

Creation doesn’t always start with a new box of parts. Sometimes it starts with a messy bin, a curious mind, and the joy of rebuilding old sets.

Watch the full video here.

YouTube player

More on Sam

Tagged
Gillian Mutti

By Gillian Mutti

Gillian Mutti

About Gillian Mutti serves as the Director of Marketing for Make: and also holds the role of Co-Producer for Maker Faire.

View more articles by Gillian Mutti
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: New Arrivals

Maker Faire Event Hats

Maker Faire Event Hats

$30.00
Make: Skill Seeker Maker Workbook - Print

Make: Skill Seeker Maker Workbook - Print

$16.99
Lil' Makey Plushie

Lil' Makey Plushie

$10.00
Subscribe to Make: Magazine Today

Get Make: Magazine

$19.99
FEEDBACK