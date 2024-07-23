JellyLab X AnatomyHacks: Seeing the Unseen

This year at the 12th Edition of Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition, from the 25 th to the 27 th of October, a project from Ireland about DIY medical innovations from two creative groups – Anatomy Hacks and Jelly Labs – takes center stage.
Unlock the Hidden Worlds with DIY Science and Technology
Imagine peering into the unseen realms around us, unveiling the intricate beauty of life and the universe through creative, hands-on exploration. This is precisely what JellyLab X AnatomyHacks is all about. A groundbreaking collaboration between JellyLab, a team of innovative research scientists from University College Dublin, Ireland, and AnatomyHacks, a pioneering company known for its interactive medical educational models. Together, they are on a mission to bring the magic of discovery to everyone, using DIY tools and tricks that make even the most familiar things appear in astonishing new ways.
Exploring the World Within and Around Us
JellyLab X AnatomyHacks is more than just a project; it’s a journey into the hidden worlds that surround us. Through this collaboration, they showcase DIY approaches to scientific exploration that can be easily adopted by enthusiasts and educators alike. Whether it’s building microscopes from Lego and 3D printers or creating interactive ways to visualize sound and embryonic growth,
JellyLab X AnatomyHacks is revolutionizing how we see and understand our world.
A Fusion of Science, Craft, and Technology
At the heart of this initiative are four key topics: Crafts, Educational Technology, Health, and Science. By integrating these elements, JellyLab X AnatomyHacks bridges the gap between complex scientific concepts and accessible, hands-on learning experiences. This fusion allows individuals to explore the microscopic wonders of biology, understand the mechanisms of our
bodies, and even perceive how our brains process information from our eyes.
Meet the Minds Behind the Magic
Mark Pickering, Niamh Burke, and Tom Flanagan are the brilliant minds driving JellyLab X AnatomyHacks. With a collective background in science communication, educational design, and maker event experience, they have honed their skills out of necessity. When existing tools couldn’t solve their scientific or educational challenges, they took matters into their own hands and created
the tools themselves. This inventive spirit is what fuels JellyLab X AnatomyHacks.
