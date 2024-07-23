JellyLab X AnatomyHacks: Seeing the Unseen

Unlock the Hidden Worlds with DIY Science and Technology

Imagine peering into the unseen realms around us, unveiling the intricate beauty of life and the universe through creative, hands-on exploration. This is precisely what JellyLab X AnatomyHacks is all about. A groundbreaking collaboration between JellyLab, a team of innovative research scientists from University College Dublin, Ireland, and AnatomyHacks, a pioneering company known for its interactive medical educational models. Together, they are on a mission to bring the magic of discovery to everyone, using DIY tools and tricks that make even the most familiar things appear in astonishing new ways.

Exploring the World Within and Around Us

JellyLab X AnatomyHacks is more than just a project; it’s a journey into the hidden worlds that surround us. Through this collaboration, they showcase DIY approaches to scientific exploration that can be easily adopted by enthusiasts and educators alike. Whether it’s building microscopes from Lego and 3D printers or creating interactive ways to visualize sound and embryonic growth,

JellyLab X AnatomyHacks is revolutionizing how we see and understand our world.