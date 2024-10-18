Live Updates: Friday at Maker Faire Brings Big Art and School Field Trips

Make:’s editorial team is on the ground at Maker Faire Bay Area capturing as many makers, projects, and moments as we can. We’ll be updating throughout the weekend, so check back for more. And if you want to join the fun, there’s still time — get your tickets now!
The new Dark Room is rocking with the high ceilings making space for towering Astro Botanicals, dazzling new light exhibits like the Penrose Tile Wall, and our good friend Sepia Lux the giant inflatable animated cuttlefish. Plus Drone Racing with a rad light-up obstacle course. Stoked, Maker Faire is back!!
Escape to an island of imagination + innovation as Maker Faire Bay Area returns for its 16th iteration!