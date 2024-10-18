Live Updates: Friday at Maker Faire Brings Big Art and School Field Trips

Make:’s editorial team is on the ground at Maker Faire Bay Area capturing as many makers, projects, and moments as we can. We’ll be updating throughout the weekend, so check back for more. And if you want to join the fun, there’s still time — get your tickets now!

If you’ve wanted to expand your knitting skills into machines, punch cards, code and beyond, the Machine Knitters Guild of the San Francisco Bay Area is here to let you try some knitting machines and explore the Open Source knitting machine mod, AYAB.

No drill press ? No problem! Just print your own with Steamboat Ed’s open source design!

All of these robots will be competing in the Robot Rumble. There’s still time to place your bets on the next champion robot!

Kinetic Steam Works built a gigantic steam engine to power all kinds of things from letter presses to water fountains!

Retro Roadshow rocking the vintage video games on machines from the 70s 80s and 90s. Warm fuzzies seeing the old Atari 2600 console and 800 personal computer!

Aircraft tracking as an embedded sensor! John McNelly’s ADSBee 1090 is a tiny ADS-B receiver module based on Raspberry Pi’s RP2040 chip. And it’s open source!

Animatronic Thing by RHFX from Make: 85 holds up well against a human hand.

The new Dark Room is rocking with the high ceilings making space for towering Astro Botanicals, dazzling new light exhibits like the Penrose Tile Wall, and our good friend Sepia Lux the giant inflatable animated cuttlefish. Plus Drone Racing with a rad light-up obstacle course. Stoked, Maker Faire is back!!