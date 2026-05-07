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Get ready for a day packed with invention, experimentation, and creativity at Maker Faire Delft 2026! Taking over the vibrant TU Delft campus on 8 May from 12:00–20:00, an inspiring community of makers, artists, engineers, designers, researchers, students, inventors, and tech enthusiasts from across the Netherlands and beyond come together to talk shop, collaborate, and get a little wacky. As one of Europe’s leading technical universities, TU Delft plays a central role as the organizing force behind the event. Known worldwide for pioneering research, engineering excellence, and its entrepreneurial spirit, TU Delft invites the public on campus, creating an open playground where science, creativity, and technology come together. Through its extensive network of labs, makerspaces, and student initiatives, the university actively encourages experimentation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and public engagement — Maker Faire Delft is a natural extension of its innovation culture.

The festival also reflects Delft’s deep-rooted history as a city of innovation, craftsmanship, and artistic excellence. For centuries, Delft has been internationally recognized for its pioneering spirit — from the world-famous blue-and-white Delftware ceramics crafted since the 17th century, to breakthroughs that emerged from the city’s workshops, studios, and laboratories. As the home of renowned painter Johannes Vermeer and an historic centers of trade, art, and technology, Delft has long been a place where creativity and technical ingenuity intersect.

This year’s theme is “Making for a Better Society,” highlighting how making contributes to a smart, creative, and future-oriented society. From robots and interactive installations to art, design, sustainable innovations, and workshops — there’s something to explore all day long. With music, food trucks, and a lively festival atmosphere, Maker Faire is much more than just an event. Discover more than 100 makers showcasing creative, technological, and inspiring projects across the TU Delft Campus. One of the most special aspects of Maker Faire Delft is the diverse community it brings together. Because the event takes place in the heart of the TU Delft campus, it naturally attracts many students, but also student makers, local makers, researchers, professional creatives, families, and children from the wider region.

This creates a lively and inspiring mix of people, disciplines, and generations. It is exactly this broad and open atmosphere that makes the event so vibrant and enjoyable for everyone.

The Makers Making It All Happen In 2026

Curious where to find your favourite makers? Download the map and discover where all projects, workshops, and activities are located across the TU Delft Campus.

Robot Arm Études – Daniel Simu

What happens when the performer opposite cannot be fully trusted because it is a machine? After a visit to Maker Faire Bay Area in 2025, with Robot Arm Études, Daniel Simu — known for Acrobot, in collaboration with Joyce den Hertog and Wouter Lucifer — and his team present a fascinating new work at the intersection of contemporary circus, performance art, and technology.

Ploq – What if Robots could tell Stories? – Sebas Joosten

What if machines could write? Would they tell stories in the same way humans do? And does a machine have feelings about what it does? Is a machine capable of doing anything other than what it was programmed to do? Dive into the pile of stories and find out!

Sola Tarantula – Jelle Korevaar

Sola Tarantula is a kinetic installation that encourages social interaction. The work invites the audience to experience it as a playful attraction, but it occasionally stops unexpectedly, requiring the rider to take action or ask for help. The artwork reflects life, which often does not unfold the way we want it to. It encourages us to care for one another and highlights that positive change is possible.

KRIS GLAS-in-lood – Kris Wirken

As a qualified stained glass maker, Wirken lovingly create unique stained glass artworks. From characterful windows to art objects, each piece is designed and made by hand. At Maker Faire, he am delighted to show how light, colour, and craftsmanship come together.

Mathematics You can Wear – Paola Enriquez Ojeda

At Tezoro Atelier, Paola, a Colombian engineer and craftswoman, connects mathematics with ancestral knowledge. Through modular geometry and rotational symmetry, she translates her heritage into jewellery in which systems thinking, balance, and identity come together.

Studio BL presents Fibonacci inspired and 3D printed objects – Bastiaan Luijk

We present and sell unique, digitally designed products such as the Fibonacci Coral Lamp. On site, we give live demonstrations with a 3D printer and offer spontaneous presentations about our working process and inspiration.

Checkmate: You vs. robot – Matthew de Lannoy

You vs Cobot is a project in which a self-designed, modular cobot plays chess against a human. Using computer vision, it recognizes the board and the moves, while a neural network determines its next move.

SoSun – Teresa van Dongen

SoSun is a design and research project that explores the relationship between solar energy, material innovation, and aesthetics. It translates Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) and printed electronics into a transparent window decoration or room divider that generates energy from sunlight and indoor light. This energy becomes visible as a soft LED glow, allowing the object to transform into an atmospheric light source in the evening. SoSun explores a sustainable and circular approach to energy in everyday interior spaces.