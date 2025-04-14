Maker Spotlight: The Fantasy Models of Thomas James

Thomas James’s post-apocalyptic and fantasy models may differ in medium, but each is a detailed work of art. Whether he’s crafting cardboard robot costumes with friends to march in a parade, handcrafting tabletop terrain for Dungeons & Dragons games, or 3D printing resin miniatures, there’s something delightful and surprising in each piece.

He hesitated to think of himself as a “serious maker” because his work seemed too broad. Unsure if there was a niche interested in models, miniatures, props, handcrafting, 3D printing, and more, he held off on starting a YouTube channel. Eventually, he realized that “being an eclectic, multi-disciplinary maker IS my niche. I enjoy becoming obsessed with so many creative pursuits. That’s just who I am, and that’s what makes me happy.”

My favorite project so far was forming the Beep Boop Beep Robot Brigade. I got a group of friends together to make our own robot costumes out of cardboard and found objects and marched for three years in the local annual parade. We even won 1st place in the Novelty category one year. Getting ready to march and looking around at everyone’s costumes brought me so much joy. It was amazing to see everyone jump on board the idea and really go for it.

playable medieval house for tabletop terrain

Thomas was a Creative Director, Graphic Designer, and Illustrator for 16 years and has “reached the end of my mental rope with my previous career in corporate marketing design,” and is working hard to turn modelmaking into his full-time career. To that end, he started that YouTube channel and is sharing his handmade projects as Alchemy of Craft.

The tour of his playable medieval house is encouraging and has some solid tips for anyone dreaming of making something similar. His post-apocalyptic sidekick costume for his dog Winnie looks amazing, and the video’s hilarious. It also proves he has a very tolerant dog.

Like pretty much all of us, he wants to upgrade his workshop, tools, and skills (there’s a good book for that last one). He’s aiming to make “bigger and bolder projects with an emphasis on pageantry and giving people amazing experiences”.

“A dice tower made out of a broken gumball machine (my favorite project so far in 2025).”

He shares the following words of wisdom for readers, “Embrace whatever creative drive you have. Listen to your heart and your mind when it’s telling you what you love and what you want to spend your days doing. It’s the best way to find happiness in your life.”

To see more medieval, post-apocalyptic, and otherwise fantastical creations from Thomas, visit his website, YouTube channel, or find him on Instagram or Patreon.