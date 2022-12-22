Watch The Ever Amusing Secret Santa of Makers On Youtube

By Caleb Kraft

For the past few years the holiday season has been made thoroughly amusing by a series of collaborations put on by the youtube channel Kids Invent Stuff. They reach out to these channels and organize a secret santa exchange where you have to make the gift you’re sending to another maker on youtube.

This year, the selection was quite amusing, just check it out! In each video they’ll show what they received as well as the process of building the gift they made for someone else.

YouTube player

Kids Invent Stuff made a motorized rocking chair for James Bruton

YouTube player

James Bruton made boxing robots for Emily The Engineer

YouTube player

Emily The Engineer made a tie cannon for Colin Furze

YouTube player

Colin Furze made a motorized oar, but didn’t feel safe shipping it to Xyla Foxlin

YouTube player

Xyla Foxlin made Jimmy Diresta a traditional Chinese name seal

YouTube player

Jimmy Diresta made Becky Stern a leather bag

YouTube player

Becky Stern made a pair of electronically upgraded Whee-los for This Old Tony

YouTube player

This Old Tony made some fancy screwdrivers for Look Mum No Computer

YouTube player

Look Mum No Computer made a flip-dot etch-a-sketch for Kids Invent Stuff

