Marianne the Maker Makes the Case for Making

“Making is fundamental to individual well-being and societal progress.”

Marianne–the titular character of Kelly Corrigan and Claire Corrigan Lichty’s new children’s book–is a young inventor and one thing she doesn’t invent is reasons not to go to soccer practice. Her alter ego (and her inspiration) was another Marianne–Marianne the Faker–who Kelly and her husband created as a cautionary tale for their young kids who were, maybe, trying to get out of things they didn’t want to do. That Marianne was also an inventor, but of tall tales. To reclaim the agency of doing what you love, Kelly and her daughter Claire retooled their humorous family parable into a charming call to arms illustrated by George Sweetland that champions the creativity, ingenuity, and right to make of doers everywhere. It also takes aim at an important conversation about the time and the space needed to develop fulfilling ideas and creative skills, especially for children. Especially, skills that don’t fit the typical definition of activities of an achievement focused society. Through Make: and as makers ourselves, we’ve been shouting this from the rooftops for years and it is always a joy to see this thesis modeled for young readers who are themselves naturally attuned to doing what they love if only the adults in the room will let them.

The kind of making that Marianne and her story champions is alive and well in Piedmont, CA where Kelly and Claire lived for many years. We had the opportunity to speak with Claire and Kelly there recently when they gave a talk at the collective K-12 Piedmonts Schools to share their book before its upcoming release on June 3, 2025. One thing that was immediately evident was the pleasure they took in working on this book together and its reflection on a parent/child relationship in which creativity and making are a central means of connection. Kelly’s love of succinct questions that get straight to the heart of whatever matter is on the table (or even one’s hidden under it) is immediately apparent; her empathy and incisiveness making her skill as an interviewer unsurprising. You can see this in Claire’s excitement and openness to ideas, who talks with passion about her soon to be completed double major in the odd bedfellows of computer science and drama. She draws the parallels that lead you to see Marianne’s points about making clearly — that we can enjoy distinct things and that innovation often comes when we find connection between them.

The press release for the book describes its message, and the importance of Kelly and Claire’s collaboration in the approachable style for which Kelly in known: “At the heart of this book is a vital message about making, for children and adults alike. Studies show that unstructured, hands-on play is essential for developing adaptability and resilience. Pulling from the latest research on neuroaesthetics, this delightful and undeniable Case for Making will make clear that regular interaction with the arts is transformative for people at any age. Corrigan’s storytelling expertise brings research to life, and Corrigan Lichty’s tech-arts integration provides modern context, with the mother-daughter dynamic demonstrating the intergenerational impact of making.”

Their research into neuroaesthetics –defined by the authors of Your Brain On Art: How the Arts Transform Us by Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross as “the scientific study of the neural consequences of contemplating a creative work of art, such as the involvement of the prefrontal cortex (in thinking) and limbic systems (for emotions) — informs Marianne’s story, which makes the case of the space and time for creativity to emerge and develop in childhood. If the book takes the playful approach of encourage parents and children to explore this bond and their own within the context of daily life, Claire and Kelly’s book talk is as focused on how we create space for these opportunities in the home as well as the broader learning landscape, including schools. Magsamen and Ross describe their thesis as, “It’s a call-to-arms for the radical integration of the arts with science and technology to design a more humane future. It’s about creating a new ethos that brings together different realms of human knowledge and experience to shape the future. It’s a fresh way of thinking and addressing the increasingly complex problems that face us.” To room full of makers this way of knowing sounds awfully familiar.

“In episode one of the Makers series, Kelly and her daughter Claire speak with neuroscientist Susan Magsamen and Google’s Chief Design Officer Ivy Ross about how art and creativity affect our brains and bodies. Their book reveals that making isn’t just a hobby but a fundamental human need that improves wellbeing, helps process trauma, and enhances learning. Susan and Ivy explain how singing to babies releases oxytocin, how arts education closes achievement gaps, and why creative expression matters for everyone from CEOs to doctors to children.” – @tinypinpricksproject

Fundamentally, their presentation seeks to help families crack the code of why they should bring more creativity into their lives, the importance of engaging creatively with each other at home, and the value of making space for the messiness of making in a world (particularly in education) obsessed with metrics and performance. If you’re interested in learning more about how making influences daily life and culture more broadly, Kelly is turning her incredible skills as an interviewer to the minds of some great makers in a new podcast series within her Wonders universe inspired by the book. Learn more and listen in at https://www.mariannethemaker.com/podcast.

Piedmont School Maker Faire + Piedmont Makers

To get a taste of the community that helped nuture Kelly and Claire’s passion for making, check out their annual School Maker Faire. Last year, the Piedmont School Maker Faire celebrated it 10th year! As the first of its kind, lead producer and founder of Piedmont Makers — the organization that sprung from it — was integral in helping develop a model that has allowed hundreds of schools around the world and many thousands of students explore many forms of making and build maker culture at their schools. This year’s event is no different and will take place on May 18th @ Piedmont High School. LEARN MORE.

Want to create a School Maker Faire at your school? Learn more about the global School Maker faire Program at : https://makerfaire.com/community/school/