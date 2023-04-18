Open Hardware Summit 2023 Returns To NYC

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) was founded with the aim of fostering the dissemination of technical knowledge and research while advocating for user freedom. For thirteen years, they have annually produced the Open Hardware Summit, providing a high-profile venue for the celebration of open-source hardware. Marking its first return to in-person since 2020’s virtual summit, 2023 sees the event once again at NYU in New York City. Two days of workshops, talks, and demos begin on Friday, April 28th, and conclude with an Unconference on Saturday.

I’m overjoyed to be attending this year’s event – it’s shaping up to be perhaps the hardware event of the year, with highlights including a keynote by roboticist Dr. Carlotta A. Berry, maker queen Steph Piper sharing the secrets to her incredible instructions, Joey Castillo’s Build-A-Book Workshop, and Anuradha Reddy and Christin Lundgren’s Kolam antenna design session.

If you are curious about the world of open-source hardware or would like a deep dive on the current state of electronics, digital fabrication, wearables, and fashion technology, I highly recommend that you consider attending or participating online via OSHWA’s YouTube channel. Tickets to both the virtual and in-person event are still available, as are digital and physical goodie bags, the latter of which includes this year’s coveted badge if you act fast!