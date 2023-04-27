People Passionate About Their Craft

You’ve probably never heard of my guest on this episode of the podcast. I’d never heard of Galen Powers either until Jeff Johnson of ChatLab in Chattanooga Tennessee introduced him to me and the three us got on Zoom to talk. Jeff had said that Galen would be reluctant to talk about himself but I found otherwise, given sufficient prompting. There was much to learn from talking to Galen.

Galen grew up not doing well in traditional classes but he was lucky that his high school in rural California had a plastics workshop and he did well in that program as well as engineering graphics or drafting. He went to junior college but didn’t stick. He found an entry-level drafting job instead. Like the line from the movie “The Graduate”, Galen’s “future was plastics.”

Today, Galen has 57 patents to his name, mostly related to the fabrication of lens for eyeglasses; he’s been president of several companies and continues to do product development in the medical field. He’s been involved in the LVL1 makerspace in Louisville, KY and helped some of the members find meaningful jobs.

Galen had an unconventional path to find success, and that’s what I enjoyed learning about him. At the root of it, Galen developed the ability to do things and he also became passionate about his craft. He saw that in himself and he could see it in others, and those were the people he wanted to work with.

That’s why he is a maker’s maker. I’d like to think of Galen as a valuable prototype for a person who learns by doing, figures things out along the way and become successful in business and life, in part because he’s also a good and kind person. I wish I knew the secret of how to create more people like Galen, people who are passionate about their craft.

I hope you enjoy what for me felt like a very personal conversation with someone I just met but felt like I already knew. It’s an interesting conversation that I didn’t want to end. I’m glad to be able to share it with you.

Galen Powers

Highlights