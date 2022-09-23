Reinventing The Radical + Ridiculous At Maker Faire Eindhoven

Maker Faire Eindhoven specializes in quirky projects that encapsulate both the ever innovative Dutch sense of design and an equally well-honed fondness for whimsy and, sometimes, downright silliness. What’s never in question are the serious skills and inventive acumen that epitomize the makers and projects that populate Maker Faire Eindhoven each year.

This year, the event is once again to be held in the center of the city at the Stadhuisplein (town hall square/plaza).