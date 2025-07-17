Review: Algolaser Pixi Engraver Handles the Basics

Manufacturer: Algolaser
Price: $270 as tested (5W, black enclosure)
URL: https://algolaser.com/products/algolaser-pixi-smart-laser-engraver-with-enclosure?variant=51274697343283
Features:
Lasers are great. They speed up prototyping and make “pew pew” sounds. They work with materials more befitting a final product than 3D printers, but you’re free to use cheap paper and cardboard for experimenting.
They’ve come a long way down from the $20K of 20 years ago when our first Ultimate Tools article came out. But high-power desktop laser cutters are still outside the impulse-buy zone. Laser engravers, on the other hand, are a tempting sub $500 category of lower-power devices that can mark plenty of materials, and even cut a few. So how cheap is too cheap?
Getting started
I was intrigued when Algolaser asked us to review their new Pixi Smart laser engraver. Their older models are open-frame designs that scream “danger” to me, so I was interested in seeing the results of something more polished and enclosed. It’s available in 3W, 5W, and 10W diodes. We tested the 5W model, which boasts “7+ safety features” and “‘0’ learning curve.”
Speaking of safety, eye protection is critical when dealing with any laser, but especially Class IV like the one in this machine. The safety glasses included with the kit, though appreciated, are uncertified – understandable since certified ones can cost as much as the tool itself.
Unboxing and setup
Positives first. Setup is easy – the Pixi comes ready to roll, you just need to screw on an exhaust hose and connect the power supply. You can pick one of the built-in sample images on the touchscreen (there are plenty to choose from) and etch your first design without touching a computer.
And when you’re ready for something custom, you can send your own design over USB, WiFi, or thumb drive. In addition to the Algolaser app I didn’t test and the touchscreen, the Pixi supports Lightburn and LaserGRBL. A built-in text editor is a nice touch, as long as the font you want is one of the two provided. It also comes with a helpful material library that lets you choose settings by selecting a sample image.
Fume consideration is highly recommended. The enclosure helps, but sensitive folks may prefer carrying it outside.
I wouldn’t expect many bells and whistles for the price, and that’s what it delivered. It lacks a camera and autofocus that you might expect on other machines. Framing a design is done with the cutting laser at 5%, which was enough to leave slight marks on sensitive material.
But these are conveniences that you can live without, especially on a “once in a while” tool. Getting a design perfectly aligned takes a little practice, but it’s absolutely manageable. The 100×100mm work area is big enough to customize business cards, keychains, and trinkets for last-minute gifts without taking up too much space in a small shop. And the 5W diode was powerful enough to burn through 3mm-thick plywood at reasonable speeds.
Limits
Algolaser sent their ARR rotary roller too, but my experience with it was finicky. From minor issues (like needing to switch to roller mode manually), to major ones (like the machine losing soft limits and position), the Pixi was strongest when it played in its x,y comfort zone.
Conclusion
I think the Algolaser Pixi was meant for first-time users unsure if they want a bigger machine. Its simple setup and ability to run independently make engraving easy for those just starting out. As a starter machine to customize flat items, it’s great. I wouldn’t pick it for etching tumblers or other round objects, but there’s a world of stuff to do in two dimensions.
