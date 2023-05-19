Robots and More at Piedmont School Maker Faire

Nestled in the East Bay, across the water from San Francisco and sandwiched between the more notorious cities of Berkeley and Oakland, lies Piedmont–a small town in a big city with a strong commitment to STEAM education. The 9th annual Piedmont School Maker Faire returns to the Piedmont High School campus this Sunday, May 21 11am – 3pm! Come celebrate K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math education for the Piedmont community & beyond. Organized by Piedmont Makers, the event will showcase more than 80 projects featuring the STEAM creativity, passion, and effort of over 200 Makers in our community. Many of these projects are created by Piedmont students from Wildwood Elementary, Havens Elementary, Beach Elementary, Piedmont Middle School, and Piedmont High School.

In fact, Piedmont was the pilot district and event for what would eventually turn into the global School maker Faire program, which provides resources to schools across the world. Founded and still helmed by district parent David Ragones, the event has grown in scope while retaining its original focus to support STEAM learning across the district, which is an active partner in the event. In addition to holding the annual event, Piedmont Makers–the non-profit that was created to organized and run the faire–organizes FIRST LEGO and FIRST robotics teams throughout the year. In the 2022-2023 season, Piedmont Makers organized 60+ robotics teams with 400+ students across all four levels of FIRST, making it the largest community robotics league in Northern California.