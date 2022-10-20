The Biggest Family Friendly DIY Festival in Egypt Kicks Off

2022 is the first year for Maker Faire Cairo to go offline after the pandemic and it’s already bouncing back to a whole new setting up level! “We are all makers” is the slogan of Maker Faire Cairo, focusing on families and young people. Accordingly, 12 different zones were introduced to cover almost all the related interests for the biggest family friendly DIY festival in Egypt! What is even more brilliant about MFC 2022 is that it offers various opportunities for people. Not only will they get to know various fields and explore other passions, but also, they will get to be involved in workshops, working things out with their own hands. What an experience to end the season with!