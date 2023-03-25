Live: Arduino Day 2023

Arduino
Live: Arduino Day 2023

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social and to a far lesser extent on Twitter at @IShJR.

View more articles by David Groom

Welcome to Arduino Day 2023! We’re on-site at mHUB Chicago, bringing you live coverage — refresh often to make sure you see the latest! Learn more, plus be sure to catch Arduino’s live stream at https://day.arduino.cc/ ! We also have made available a special free PDF download featuring Arduino projects and more!

NEW Arduino UNO R4 announced!!! 🤯

https://arduino.to/UnoR4waitlist

AND! Early Access Program to receive the board before it’s released!

https://arduino.cc/UNOR4

Make: sighting during Massimo’s Arduino UNO R4 announcement! 😳

Now streaming: Arduino Day 2023 Keynote with Arduino CEO Fabio Violante! 📹

https://day.arduino.cc/streaming

Barely through the door and we’re already inundated with Maker royalty! 🤩

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social and to a far lesser extent on Twitter at @IShJR.

View more articles by David Groom

From the Shed: Arduino

Make: MakerShield Kit for Arduino

$9.95

Make: Magazine, Volume 83 - PDF

$9.99

Make: Magazine, Volume 74 - PDF

$9.99

Make: Basic Arduino Projects - Print

$19.99
FEEDBACK