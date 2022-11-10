MicroPython Comes To Arduino… Experimentally

We’ve been keeping our eyes on MicroPython for some time now. It would seem that there is quite a draw for many users due to how incredibly easy MicroPython can be for beginners. The folks at Arduino seem to be interested in this as well. They published a blog post explaining that they’re experimenting with its use within the Arduino IDE!

This is not an official product yet, it’s an experimental tool — but we wanted people to play with it so we created a new website “Arduino Labs,” where we’ll post experimental tools for people to try out and give us feedback. It’s not guaranteed that they will become fully released products. In the meantime, enjoy them and try them out!

This hasn’t been rolled into the official IDE fully yet, but you can tinker a bit by checking out Arduino Lab for MicroPython . Be sure to give them feedback on your experience so they can properly tweak things and possibly move forward with the official one!