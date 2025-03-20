The Creative Potential For AI in Education

New book gives many examples of how AI chatbots can be a tool for learning and creative expression

Ken Kahn’s new book, “The Learner’s Apprentice: AI and the Amplification of Human Creativity” demonstrates the many ways that AI chatbots can be a tool to enhance the creativity and learning of anyone, but most specifically students. On this episode of Make:cast, I welcomed author Ken Kahn and Sylvia Martinez—a co-author of “Invent to Learn” with Gary Stager and publisher at Constructing Modern Knowledge Press —to discuss the role of AI as a creative tool.

Ken shared a bit about his background: “I’ve been very interested in programming languages for most of my career… building programming tools for children.” It’s this foundation that drives his interest in conversational AI and its potential to revolutionize learning experiences. Ken’s book, while aimed at educators, invites students and parents alike to explore AI.

Sylvia Martinez emphasized, “If I aim the book at teachers, then the parents and the students, the children themselves come along for free.” The idea is to empower teachers, who can then help students realize their creative potential in practical ways using AI. She remarked that many look at AI as a utilitarian or productivity tool, rather than one used to enhance creativity. Sylvia mentioned how AI fits so well into model of maker education and help students who have ideas that they want to bring to life. They can move to the creator side from the consumer side.

What does it mean to bring AI chatbots into classrooms? Or will schools who are banning phones also restrict use of AI, maybe the most powerful tool ever built? Like with other tools, however, Ken and Sylvia emphasize the important of having a teacher or parent as a guide, just as they would need to be a passenger in the car for their child learning to drive.

I noted that “AI might be giving us another shot to change the learning experiences of kids.” Ken further illustrated this by explaining how AI can help students transcend the typical limits of school projects, pushing the boundaries to create more sophisticated simulations, games, and applications. There were many attempts to do this in apps and websites by Edtech companies for twenty plus years and the results were often uninspiring. What happens when instead of being the user of apps or simulations, the students becomes an active participant in creating them?

One fascinating aspect Ken discussed was using AI for historical or philosophical dialogues. By simulating conversations between historical figures like Aristotle and Galileo, students engage in an immersive learning experience. Ken shared, “It’s a very immersive, open-ended kind of adventure that unfolds as you’re having it.”

Kahn gives a lot of practical advice such as: “it works well to start a chatbot interaction with a short sentence or two about what you want. The chatbot will respond, and through a back-and-forthconversation, you can accomplish your goals.”

Ken explained, “The chatbot will level up and level down and help you with learning a language in real-time.” This adaptability allows students to have personalized learning experiences, something traditional education often lacks.

Throughout the book, Kahn emphasizes conversational AI:

Chatbots are helpful, tireless, and cheerful conversationalists about a wide variety of subjects of interest to children. The variety of conversations, debates, panels, and other group verbal interactions that can be created is extensive. In these conversations, students become active participants in learning about the world, rather than passive observers. Ken Kahn Tweet

Author Ken Kahn