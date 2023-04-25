DFRobot Launches LattePanda Sigma Hackable Single-Board Server

In our 2022 Boards Guide, we described the LattePanda 3 Delta as a “beast mode” Windows/Linux Single Board Computer (SBC), with a class-leading 11th-generation Intel Celeron N5105 processor and 42 types of I/O. This year, the LattePanda team have outdone themselves significantly in the form of the 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P Raptor Lake-powered LattePanda Sigma “Single Board Server.” At 146mm × 102mm compared to the 3 Delta’s 125mm × 78mm, the Sigma is perhaps no longer “pocket-sized,” but is still an impressively small package considering how much performance they’ve managed to pack inside.

The “Single-Board Server” moniker makes sense as the LattePanda continues to grow in size as well as power.

In addition to the almost ludicrously powerful i5 CPU, the Sigma boasts 16GB of DDR5 RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a bevy of ports and expansion slots. Returning as well is the Arduino Leonardo-style ATmega32U4 to facilitate interfacing with other hardware.

Prodigious portions of powerful ports.

The LattePanda Sigma is available starting today from DFRobot at $579 in its base configuration, or $648 with a 500GB SSD and Wi-Fi 6E Module. We look forward to an in-depth hands-on review of this next-level beast in our boards guide!

A more detailed look at the board’s layout.

Key Features and Specifications: