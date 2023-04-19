Live Stream: See The New MNT Pocket Reform Open Source Mini Laptop

We’re dusting off the livestream machine for another fun chat with a maker who’s making hardware at scale, this time with MNT Research‘s Lukas F. Hartmann! If you caught our earlier stream with Kevin from Arduboy, then you’ll know what to expect: an exciting, free-form nerd out with folks who are passionate about electronics and making! We’ll be focusing on MNT’s latest crowdfunding campaign, the Pocket Reform — a seven-inch open-source mini laptop that packs an incredible amount of functionality into its diminutive form.

Head over to our YouTube channel at 11am Eastern on Thursday April 20th to join the fun! 🤘💻🤘