Hacking childhood toys is somewhat of a maker’s right of passage around here. John Park over at Adafruit has made a habit of it for many years though. His latest, he shows how to transplant the brain of a See-N-Say to have your own custom messages.

This update really modernizes things. Instead of a plastic platen that works like a record player, you’ll be using a circuit to detect and playback each sound. You can find the full step-by-step guide on how to do your own over on Adafruit’s website.