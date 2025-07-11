Choose the Best Board for Wearables

Choose the Best Board for Wearables

By Kate Hartman

Kate Hartman

Kate Hartman is based in Toronto where she is Director of Social Body Lab and Associate Professor in Digital Futures at OCAD University. She spends summers and weekends in Brooklyn as Director of ITP Camp and Adjunct Instructor at New York University's Interactive Telecommunications Program (ITP).

By David Groom

David Groom

David bought his first Arduino in 2007 as part of a Roomba hacking project. Since then, he has been obsessed with writing code that you can touch. David fell in love with the original Pebble smartwatch, and even more so with its successor, which allowed him to combine the beloved wearable with his passion for hardware hacking via its smartstrap functionality. Unable to part with his smartwatch sweetheart, David wrote a love letter to the Pebble community, which blossomed into Rebble, the service that keeps Pebbles ticking today, despite the company's demise in 2016. When he's not hacking on wearables, David can probably be found building a companion bot, experimenting with machine learning, growing his ever-increasing collection of dev boards, or hacking on DOS-based palmtops from the 90s.

Find David on Mastodon at @ishotjr@chaos.social or these other places.

This article appeared in Make: Vol. 91.

There are plenty of boards to choose for your next wearable electronics project, and ultimately the best one is whichever fits your project’s unique constraints. To help narrow it down, here are five of the strongest contenders, plus a few that are too good to leave out.

LilyPad Arduino USB

Photo by SparkFun

Get it on SparkFun

LilyPad Arduino is the original flavor of sewable circuit boards, developed by Dr. Leah Buechley and SparkFun Electronics. Since 2008, the original LilyPad design has inspired many other circular, hand-sewable boards. LilyPad Arduino USB is the latest version, featuring an ATmega32U4 microcontroller chip with built-in USB support, an on/off switch, and a JST connector for LiPo batteries.

Adafruit Flora

Photo by Adafruit

Get it on Adafruit

Flora V3 is Adafruit’s dedicated wearable electronics board, and the smallest full-featured one around. Flora has the same ATmega32U4 chip with USB support, plus beginner-proof power management that accepts a versatile range of 3.5V to 16V DC. A full-color NeoPixel LED is perfect for providing visual feedback when you’re debugging your wearable on the go.

Adafruit Circuit Playground Express

Photo by Adafruit

Get it on Adafruit

CPX is the PCB equivalent of a Mary Poppins bag: Just when you think you’ve explored all the features on this board, you discover there are more! While not intended for wearables, it’s currently by far my favorite all-in-one board for wearables and e-textiles. Packed with on-board sensors and actuators, its powerful ATSAMD21 Arm Cortex-M0 processor can be programmed in (at least) three different ways. Connections aren’t limited to conductive thread; other methods demonstrated in the Adafruit Learning System include a bolt-on kit that doesn’t require any soldering!

Arduino Nano family

Photo by Arduino

Get it on Arduino.cc

New Arduino Nano boards are released almost every year, and the newer ones have become favorites for classroom kits involving wireless communication. The Arduino Nano 33 IoT has been a go-to in recent years, featuring the ATSAMD21 processor, both Wi-Fi and BLE, and an on-board accelerometer/IMU for motion tracking. For wearables, the headerless version works well in small spaces and it can be powered by a power bank via USB.

Adafruit Feather family

Photo by Adafruit

Get them on Adafruit

With their extensive variety of both main boards and accessory “wing” boards, working with Feathers feels like building a circuit with a PCB card deck of superpowers. Processor choices include ATmega32u4, M0, M4, ESP32, RP2040, and the new RP2350; radios include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GSM cellular, LoRa, and more. Short stacking headers, doubler/tripler prototyping boards, and Stemma QT connectors are all options for packing a lot of functionality into a small, robust package, perfect for fitting in a case or pocket of a wearable.

Dave’s Faves

Adafruit’s Circuit Playground Express (CPX) is featured as a go-to for both education and wearables, so I’ll point you to her similarly SAMD21-based quarter-dollar-sized sister, Gemma M0.

Along with the Seeed Xiao and Adafruit QT Py range, DFRobot’s diminutive Beetle ESP32 C3 is a great choice when size counts, and comes with a fantastic little expansion board for petite prototyping. —DG

This article appeared in Make: Vol. 91.

