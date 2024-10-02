Open Source Hardware Certifications for August 2024

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the certification database lists over 2,800 individual certifications! In August we added 21 new certifications, from portable incubators to radiation dosimeters to hydraulic presses for distributed plastic recycling, and everything in between. Here are three new certifications from around the world that we think you should check out today.

Moonrat II

UID US002666

Photo by Robert Read of Public Invention

The Moonrat II transforms a standard Thermos into a low-power portable incubator that can to be used to hold biological cultures and water samples at a steady temperature for up to 48 hours. The project includes open source hardware, a 3D-printed enclosure, and software. Moonrat II was developed by a team of contributors, and is supported by Public Invention, with the goal of the project being to reduce the cost and complexity of verifying that water is clean and safe to use, among other scientific uses.

OpenDosimeter

UID SE000023

Photo via Kian Shaker

The Open Dosimeter project is a low-cost, fully open-source, real-time radiation exposure dosimeter that provides immediate exposure feedback plus cumulative dose information for healthcare workers. The dosimeter uses a LYSO scintillator coupled with a silicon photomultiplier to detect high-energy radiation, and can be calibrated by placing it near a common household ionizing smoke detector. This project includes a 3D-printed case, hardware, software and build documentation. OpenDosimeter was created by a multidisciplinary and international team of contributors, with funding support from the King Center on Global Development at Stanford University, and the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation.

Cold and Hot Scientific Sheet Press

UID CA000055

Photo courtesy of Morgan C. Woods, Cameron K. Brooks, Joshua M. Pearce

Many economic disincentives are preventing the recycling of plastic, including the costs of storage and transportation. Distributed local recycling using cost-effective equipment provides a new option to increase recycling rates by allowing plastics to be re-processed into new goods at the point of collection. This project creates a lower-cost cold and hot press that can be used with custom molds to create new high-value products from local plastic waste. The project includes open source hardware, software and extensive assembly documentation.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.