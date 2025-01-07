Open Source Hardware Certifications for December 2024

Open Source Hardware Certifications for December 2024
Sid Drmay

By Sid Drmay

Sid Drmay

a queer non-binary trans interdisciplinary artist who loves textiles, cyberpunk and snails. They work as the Community Coordinator for OSHWA, as well as Summit Fellowship Chair during OHS planning season. They are also co-chair of Dinacon and are a freelance journalist with bylines in CBC, This Magazine and Broken Pencil Magazine. They are a passionate arts educator and zinester. They are probably in the middle of too many projects right now.

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware.  Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists over 2939 individual certifications! In December we added 29 new certifications, from hearing aids to plant monitors and everything in between. We were happy to have new and recurring names show up! Here are three certifications we think you should check out today. 

Spark of Connection

UID IN000059

Photo by Maker’s Asylum

Spark of Connection is a neat creation out of Maker’s Asylum that combines the TCS3200 color sensor, Arduino, and a NeoPixel light into a wearable that detects the colors of objects around you. The device will read a color from the wearer’s surroundings and then mirror it on the NeoPixel, allowing for some fun interactive engagement. 

Angelo

UID IT000017

Photo by Luciano Fumagalli

Inspired by the creator’s father-in-law Angelo, and the difficulties of interacting with distancing and masking protocols during the Covid-19 pandemic, this open-source hearing aid is a low-cost and effective solution. The Angelo allows the user to enhance relevant hearing frequencies with a microphone, amplification, and more all packed into a gorgeous colorful 3D printed case. And it requires no tools to assemble.

RootMaster

UID SE000029

Photo by OpenHydroponics

As a certified plant killer the RootMaster is perfect to help keep your plants alive! This automated hydroponics controller will measure and deliver the appropriate nutrients while tracking pH and EC, provide temperature and humidity controls, and allow for remote monitoring and control if you’re not near your plants. It’s also very easy to expand thanks to the modular design. 

Those are three out of 29 December open source hardware certifications we think you’ll particularly enjoy, but November wasn’t a bad month for certifications either. You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on mastodon, or submit your project to be certified today.

