Open Source Hardware Certifications for February 2025

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists over 2972 individual certifications! In January we added 17 new certifications, from keyboards to air monitors and everything in between. We were happy to have new and recurring names show up! Here are three certifications we think you should check out today.

Apisuru

UID CA000063

Photo by Robot Missions INC

We LOVE bees (and all pollinators) at OSHWA so something like the Apisuru is a rad addition to the database. These frames are designed to integrate sensor panels and pockets for electronics, allowing you to keep track of what’s going on in the hive without having to disturb your bees. They also were created in a way that will keep them clear of the brood and reduce the possibility of apiary intervention of the electronic components. If I were a bee I’d certainly love to live in a hive with such care and attention to detail.

Throwing Star LAN Tap

UID US002720

Photo by Great Scott Gadgets

First, a fun-shaped board is always something to be enjoyed, which the Throwing Star LAN Tap delivers easily. Second, it’s passive, thus requiring no power to operate and making it extremely portable. After inserting it in-line on a target Ethernet, you can use a tool like tcpdump or Wireshark to monitor the connection. It’s a receive-only setup, removing a risk of accidental transmission. Plus, you’ll definitely be the coolest hacker at the meetup when you pull out a throwing star to sniff Ethernet for sure.

My Bike’s Got LED

UID UK000073

Photo by MCQN LTD

If there’s one thing we love to see certified it’s LED projects! There’re so many wonderful ways to make your life a little brighter out there with open source, and this is such a fun way to make your bike even cooler. With the power of a standard PC ATX power supply and a custom ESP8266 board, you too, could be saying My Bike’s Got LED. It’s also extremely versatile and can be used for other types of projects, not just bike-based, and will work with many types of LED strips. If you’re looking for ways to spruce up your ride, look no further.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.