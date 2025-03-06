Open Source Hardware Certifications for February 2025

Maker News Open Source
A red, square circuit board displayed in an elegant spool of cool and warm white LED tape
Sid Drmay

By Sid Drmay

Sid Drmay

a queer non-binary trans interdisciplinary artist who loves textiles, cyberpunk and snails. They work as the Community Coordinator for OSHWA, as well as Summit Fellowship Chair during OHS planning season. They are also co-chair of Dinacon and are a freelance journalist with bylines in CBC, This Magazine and Broken Pencil Magazine. They are a passionate arts educator and zinester. They are probably in the middle of too many projects right now.

View more articles by Sid Drmay

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists over 2972 individual certifications! In January we added 17 new certifications, from keyboards to air monitors and everything in between. We were happy to have new and recurring names show up! Here are three certifications we think you should check out today.

Apisuru

UID CA000063

A frame being pulled out of a beehive, made of 3D-printed parts and containing space for sensors instead of honey
Photo by Robot Missions INC

We LOVE bees (and all pollinators) at OSHWA so something like the Apisuru is a rad addition to the database. These frames are designed to integrate sensor panels and pockets for electronics, allowing you to keep track of what’s going on in the hive without having to disturb your bees. They also were created in a way that will keep them clear of the brood and reduce the possibility of apiary intervention of the electronic components. If I were a bee I’d certainly love to live in a hive with such care and attention to detail.

Throwing Star LAN Tap

UID US002720

A black, throwing star-shaped circuit board with four points, surrounded by artfully arranged RJ54 sockets and capacitors
Photo by Great Scott Gadgets

First, a fun-shaped board is always something to be enjoyed, which the Throwing Star LAN Tap delivers easily. Second, it’s passive, thus requiring no power to operate and making it extremely portable. After inserting it in-line on a target Ethernet, you can use a tool like tcpdump or Wireshark to monitor the connection. It’s a receive-only setup, removing a risk of accidental transmission. Plus, you’ll definitely be the coolest hacker at the meetup when you pull out a throwing star to sniff Ethernet for sure.

My Bike’s Got LED

UID UK000073

A red, square circuit board displayed in an elegant spool of cool and warm white LED tape
Photo by MCQN LTD

If there’s one thing we love to see certified it’s LED projects! There’re so many wonderful ways to make your life a little brighter out there with open source, and this is such a fun way to make your bike even cooler. With the power of a standard PC ATX power supply and a custom ESP8266 board, you too, could be saying My Bike’s Got LED. It’s also extremely versatile and can be used for other types of projects, not just bike-based, and will work with many types of LED strips. If you’re looking for ways to spruce up your ride, look no further.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.

What will the next generation of Make: look like? We’re inviting you to shape the future by investing in Make:. By becoming an investor, you help decide what’s next. The future of Make: is in your hands. Learn More.

Tagged
Sid Drmay

By Sid Drmay

Sid Drmay

a queer non-binary trans interdisciplinary artist who loves textiles, cyberpunk and snails. They work as the Community Coordinator for OSHWA, as well as Summit Fellowship Chair during OHS planning season. They are also co-chair of Dinacon and are a freelance journalist with bylines in CBC, This Magazine and Broken Pencil Magazine. They are a passionate arts educator and zinester. They are probably in the middle of too many projects right now.

View more articles by Sid Drmay
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: New Arrivals

Oxocard Pixelmatrix Cartridge

Oxocard Pixelmatrix Cartridge

$30.00
Make: Oxocard Innovator Kit

Make: Oxocard Innovator Kit

$79.95
Oxocard Synthesizer Cartridge

Oxocard Synthesizer Cartridge

$35.00
Subscribe to Make: Magazine Today

Get Make: Magazine

$19.99

Escape to an island of imagination + innovation as Maker Faire Bay Area returns for its 16th iteration!

Prices Increase in....

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Buy Tickets Now
FEEDBACK