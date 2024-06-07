Elephant Brings Robotics in Reach with myCobot Pro 630 6-Axis Arm

Robotics experts Elephant Robotics have launched their latest 6-axis robotic arm in the form of the myCobot Pro 630. With a working radius of 630mm and a payload capacity of up to 2 kilos, the Pro 630 is accessible to robotics newcomers and students, while capable of commercial industrial automation tasks.

Building on the Pro 600 platform, the 630 offers the same payload capabilities, despite a 30% size reduction. Its onboard Linux-based visual-programming Roboflow software allows unattended 24/7 operation. With a wide range of compatibility, from ROS1/2 and Gazebo to Python and C++ support, as well as USB, Wi-Fi, and RS485 connectivity, the platform’s flexibility is extensive. Built-in e-stop functionality ensures safe operation. As with other Elephant products, the arm is designed to work with automated ground vehicles in order to free it from the desktop in the form of a compound device.

The myCobot Pro 630 is available directly from Elephant Robotics, starting at $6,999. Robot drawing, machine vision, and mobile bundles range from $7,999 to $21,999. Find out more at elephantrobotics.com.