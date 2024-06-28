Community Shop Class: A Safe Place to Use Tools Safely

In this episode of Make:cast, I talk to Chad Orcutt, the creator of Community Shop Class in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento, California. What started out as the ADHD Inventor’s Club in his garage grew into a new space, unlike any makerspace I’ve seen. He saw the space as way to help people, particularly neurodivergent people like himself, learn to use tools safely. He’s built a shop class for people who have never had shop class or didn’t even know that they had missed shop class.
