Maker Spotlight: DIY Games with Hamza Mahmoud

Maker Spotlight: DIY Games with Hamza Mahmoud

By Sam Freeman

Hamza Mahmoud (aka HAMZA 681) is a 16-year-old maker based in Cairo who makes engaging electronic gadgets out of simple materials. He grew up watching DIY videos online, eventually gaining the courage to make his own projects to the delight of his friends and family. His work was impressive enough to gain the attention of organizers at Maker Faire Cairo in 2022, and successful enough that he exhibited the following year as well.

Hamza wants everyone to know that they can be a maker. To that end, he’s particularly fond of making interactive electronic builds using accessible parts to make entertaining toys and games.

Football Goalkeeper Game – by Hamza Mahmoud
DIY Portable Arcade – by Hamza Mahmoud
DIY Mini Game Basketball 3X3 – by Hamza Mahmoud

I love sharing my projects with the world because I believe everyone can learn something new and create amazing things. I want to inspire kids, especially, to explore their creativity and build their own inventions. It’s easier than you think! With a little curiosity and some basic tools, you can bring your ideas to life. By sharing my work on YouTube and social media, I hope to connect with people from all over the globe and foster a global community of makers and innovators.

If you can’t make it to Cairo to see his creations in person, check out @hamza681official on TikTok, or HAMZA681 on Instagram.

